The two-faced house

Today we take a tour of a very unique home which has been dubbed by its designers as the house with two faces . This apt title has been given to the home due to its front and rear façades having contrasting appearances. Internally, the home expresses itself as a holistic space that incorporates free-flowing open zones and unbeatable views. For the family that resides there, it has become a treasured home which has met all their expectations.

It may seem surprising now, but for a while it seemed very unlikely that the family's dream home could even be built in the first place. There was just so many restrictive government planning and environmental concerns that the family even considered finding another location to build. Continue reading to see how our expert managed to overcome the odds to design and oversee the building of their clients dream home.