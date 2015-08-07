The two-faced house

Today we take a tour of a very unique home which has been dubbed by its designers as
the house with two faces. This apt title has been given to the home due to its front and rear façades having contrasting appearances. Internally, the home expresses itself as a holistic space that incorporates free-flowing open zones and unbeatable views. For the family that resides there, it has become a treasured home which has met all their expectations.
It may seem surprising now, but for a while it seemed very unlikely that the family's dream home could even be built in the first place. There was just so many restrictive government planning and environmental concerns that the family even considered finding another location to build. Continue reading to see how our expert managed to overcome the odds to design and oversee the building of their clients dream home.
Prior to the build, a number of factors made the prospect of building the home a challenge. The land allotment had strict overarching planning controls that limited many designs aspects of a future build. These planning controls concerned in particular the homes mass in relation to the site size, overlooking and overshadowing of a neighbouring property, and environmental concerns over the stability of the steep terrain. The differing
faces of the home design was a direct result of these and other factors.
Here we can see the house from the street perspective. Its a low-lying form that is comprised of metal sheeting and timber panelling. It's an appearance that is passive, and has been designed to be sympathetic to its surrounds.
And now from the rear perspective, and what a contrast it is! The enclosed form of the front façade has been replaced with a transparent appearance, with the timber panelling being replaced with glass. Overall, the rear exterior presents itself as a symmetrical and open façade. Large panes of glazing across the entire ground and upper level ensure a panoramic views of the surrounding area of Erlanger Castle Hill. No matter which room the owners chooses to reside within there's always a different view to appreciate.
The design of the home has been carefully crafted to optimise its orientation and location within the pristine landscape. On the first floor, the home incorporates a substantial decking area that links seamlessly to the internal dining room. Moving between internal and outdoor areas is easy thanks to the retractable sliding panel doors that can be completely moved aside and out of sight.
Shades of creams and whites creates a tangible brightness to the internal zones. Even the timber flooring appears to float thanks to the choice of a light stain which reflects the natural light that pours in through the floor-to-ceiling windows. A white, seamless island benchtop provides the kitchen with a bold modern look, while necessary contrast is gained by the selection of a blue mosaic patterned feature wall.
Across the entire first floor is the shared living, kitchen, and dining space. Subtle distinctions between the various zones on the level has been made by the placement of the furniture. Though it's one holistic space, each zone in the home appears and feels as it should, just like it would in a house that has dividing walls.
It is also on this level that boasts the most impressive views. Any unnecessary decoration and accessories being omitted with the main focus always upon the views on offer.
To end things off on a high note, we take a look within the homes main en-suite bathroom. It's a décor that inspires a sense of being in a high-end spa retreat where no expense has been spared. A generous floor space has been provided to this bathroom which is especially noticeable in the large walk-in washing area.
Not only is this bathroom an image of luxury, but the room has many environmental aspects hidden in the design. Energy use is kept to a minimum thanks to a pellet heating system and a controlled ventilation. It really is the small touches that have made a huge impact in this home. Again credit must be made to the architect who did a stellar job.
For more inspiring modern builds be sure to click the link below.