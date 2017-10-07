​Is this the best office ever?

Working from home is a great privilege for some, seeing as you’re in your own personal space, get to determine your own working hours and, best of all, don’t need to get all dressed up every day! Although it’s not for everybody, we firmly stand behind the idea of earning a living from home.

Which brings us to the next point: a home office – after all, without adequate space for computers, printers, a work station, stationery and whatever else you need, how are you going to be productive on a day-to-day basis? That leads us right into today’s homify 360° project: a super modern estate that caters splendidly for working from home…