​Is this the best office ever?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
プライベートガーデンを囲む家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern living room
Working from home is a great privilege for some, seeing as you’re in your own personal space, get to determine your own working hours and, best of all, don’t need to get all dressed up every day! Although it’s not for everybody, we firmly stand behind the idea of earning a living from home.

Which brings us to the next point: a home office – after all, without adequate space for computers, printers, a work station, stationery and whatever else you need, how are you going to be productive on a day-to-day basis? That leads us right into today’s homify 360° project: a super modern estate that caters splendidly for working from home…

The exterior façade

プライベートガーデンを囲む家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern houses
We’re off to Japan for this discovery, for the professionals in charge are Terajima Architects from Tokyo. And even though there’s no hint of a home office here from the exterior façade, we are already impressed – just look at the various modern materials, the neutral colours, the rigid lines… so super modern!

The courtyard

プライベートガーデンを囲む家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern garden
Once inside, we can see that the house beautifully caters for outdoor living, as is evidenced here in the courtyard. Just see how the house stylishly flows around it, neatly hugging the timber deck and fresh-green lawn/garden in a U shape.

Lots of space

プライベートガーデンを囲む家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern living room
It’s not difficult to spot the spacious character of the house, and we don’t mean only the legroom – look at those double-storey ceilings, made even more impressive by the abundance of natural lighting streaming indoors. 

And speaking of lighting, the timber beams of the ceiling sport various spotlights to enhance indoor lighting levels, quite appropriate for the living room where family members and friends can gather. 

Wood is definitely one of the main materials, not only for the structure but also furniture. See how fabulously it styles up the table, chairs, shelves, etc.

The kitchen

プライベートガーデンを囲む家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern kitchen
Part and parcel of the open-plan living- and dining room is a kitchen, where we get to gawk at more wooden surfaces and modern designs. A geometric island neatly grounds the cooking space while various appliances of stainless steel show that these owners mean business when it comes to culinary arts.

The office

プライベートガーデンを囲む家, TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ TERAJIMA ARCHITECTS／テラジマアーキテクツ Modern study/office
Finally, we discover the reason for checking out this house in the first place: the home office. This space is completely separate from the rest of the house’s living areas, making it the ideal place for concentration. The colour scheme dabbles in soft whites and royal blues, creating a striking contrast that’s also easy on the eye. 

Parquet floors ensure some additional detail, and we can see that there’s ample legroom to boost productivity – see the elongated table, the wall space, the wall-mounted screen for presentations, etc.

Now this is how you can work in style – in the comfort of your own home! 

Let’s see how you can go about Designing the perfect home office.

Would you consider this home office for yourself?

