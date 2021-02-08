​How to spot a load-bearing wall

To determine which walls in your house are load-bearing ones, start at the most basic load-bearing feature of any home—the foundation. Start in your home’s basement, if it has one. If not, try to start wherever on the first floor you can locate your house's lower concrete slab.

Once you've reached your house's lowest point, look for walls whose beams go directly into the concrete foundation. Your house's load-bearing walls transfer their structural strain into a sturdy concrete foundation, so any walls that interface directly with the foundation should be assumed to be load-bearing walls, which must not be removed.

Remember that most home's exterior walls are load bearing. Regardless of whether it’s made of wood, brick or another material, nearly all exterior walls will extend right into the concrete; thus, you may want to think twice before knocking down an external load-bearing wall.



