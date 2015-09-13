Choosing the perfect bathroom shelf may not instantly seem like an opportunity for an exciting design breakthrough, but don't be fooled. With so many styles, materials and options available, a bathroom shelf can become so much more than merely a plinth for your toothbrush and soap, it could act as a central focus of the room and tie a theme together effortlessly.

Take a look at these examples of bold bathroom shelf ideas and see if you could potentially inject some extra personality into your ablutions area!