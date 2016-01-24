How you can have a fantastic year-long garden

The garden is the crowing jewel of most homes and gardening can be a meditative exercise, causing us to delighted when we see our hard work blossom.

However, a beautiful garden requires thorough planning. You will need to know whether the plants you intend to grow are annual, perennial or evergreen. You will also need to know if the plants you wish to have are suitable for the climate. Planning and research are key for a fantastic garden!

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!