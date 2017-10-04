Your browser is out-of-date.

9 bedroom cupboards you can't live without

press profile homify press profile homify
Bedroom, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
While you might think that your bed is the star of the show, in terms of beautiful bedroom furniture, we think that the cupboards you select have a big role to play as well! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that as well as giving you all the practical storage you need, bedroom cupboards are a great way to exert some serious style savvy, especially is you go big or bold, which is why we've found some seriously cool examples to show you today! Come with us now and see if any of these designs give you the impetus you need to up your cupboard game a little… we think they will!

1. Hidden wonder.

Bedroom Storage Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom Grey
Douglas Design Studio

Bedroom Storage

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

We all NEED storage, but what if we have no desire to make a big thing out of it? Well… if that IS the case, we think this pull-out cupboard is utterly perfect! Making light work of organising shoes here, you could tailor this design for absolutely anything and simply push it back into a closed position, when a seamless and uncluttered space is what you want most!

2. Custom and classic.

Two bespoke wardrobe units Purdom's Bespoke Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood White white,marble,woord flooring,wardrobe,wood,storage,fireplace,master bedroom
Purdom&#39;s Bespoke Furniture

Two bespoke wardrobe units

Purdom's Bespoke Furniture
Purdom&#39;s Bespoke Furniture
Purdom's Bespoke Furniture

In older properties, a pretty set of built-in cupboards can be exactly what the interior designer ordered! Just look at how 'right' these ones look here and, how much organisation they offer!

3. Cool for kids!

Children's Bedroom with Plenty of Storage Nubie Kids Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Nubie Kids

Children's Bedroom with Plenty of Storage

Nubie Kids
Nubie Kids
Nubie Kids

Don't forget that kids need good storage capacity as well! the only trouble is, you have to make tidying up seem like fun, so a little colour and funkiness won't go amiss! 

4. Minimalism goes retro.

Minimal Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti minimal bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Minimal Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Don't fancy having large bedroom cabinets? Then maybe you can take a leaf out of this exceptionally stylish boudoir! Small but handy retro chests will still give you plenty of storage, but without adding bulky furniture pieces to your space. 

5. Majestically modern.

Classic Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti classic bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Classic Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

When contemporary styling is your guiding influence, bedroom cupboards with sleek sliding doors are absolutely the way to go! Choose a glossy finish and you can take advantage of reflected light flow and you can even play around with patterns.

6. Charmingly understated.

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style bedroom
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

If you love all things Scandinavian, we think you'll have an appreciation for this natural wood and bright white built-in bedroom cupboard design. As chic as it is useful, it both catches the eye and blends in, which is perfect.

7. Vintage chic.

Westbury Painted Cream Triple Wardrobe The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
The Cotswold Company

Westbury Painted Cream Triple Wardrobe

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

For shabby chic or vintage-inspired bedrooms, a traditional standalone wooden wardrobe, with Shaker doors, is a great choice! You get all the benefits of a sturdy piece of furniture, built to last, as well as a timeless aesthetic. 

8. All the organisation you'll ever need!

Kid's room homify Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
homify

Kid's room

homify
homify
homify

Who said that you need to choose just one style of bedroom cupboard? When organisation is critical to you, you can opt for a more modular set-up, which can be added to as and when needed. We think this is such an innovative way to stay on top of your evolving needs!

9. Double the function!

Schlafraummöbel, Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause BedroomWardrobes & closets
Möbel Röthing—… wir machen Zuhause

Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause
Möbel Röthing—… wir machen Zuhause
Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause

Finally, bedroom cupboards can double up as terrific locations for full-length mirrors, if you opt for doors with mirror panels affixed to them. This will not only free up more of your floor space, but will make your furniture twice as effective as well, while also helping to make your room feel larger. Who doesn't want that?

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Unique headboards for your bedroom.

Which of these cupboards would look great in your bedroom?

