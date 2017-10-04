9 bedroom cupboards you can't live without

While you might think that your bed is the star of the show, in terms of beautiful bedroom furniture, we think that the cupboards you select have a big role to play as well! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that as well as giving you all the practical storage you need, bedroom cupboards are a great way to exert some serious style savvy, especially is you go big or bold, which is why we've found some seriously cool examples to show you today! Come with us now and see if any of these designs give you the impetus you need to up your cupboard game a little… we think they will!
We all NEED storage, but what if we have no desire to make a big thing out of it? Well… if that IS the case, we think this pull-out cupboard is utterly perfect! Making light work of organising shoes here, you could tailor this design for absolutely anything and simply push it back into a closed position, when a seamless and uncluttered space is what you want most!
In older properties, a pretty set of built-in cupboards can be exactly what the interior designer ordered! Just look at how 'right' these ones look here and, how much organisation they offer!
Don't forget that kids need good storage capacity as well! the only trouble is, you have to make tidying up seem like fun, so a little colour and funkiness won't go amiss!
Don't fancy having large bedroom cabinets? Then maybe you can take a leaf out of this exceptionally stylish boudoir! Small but handy retro chests will still give you plenty of storage, but without adding bulky furniture pieces to your space.
When contemporary styling is your guiding influence, bedroom cupboards with sleek sliding doors are absolutely the way to go! Choose a glossy finish and you can take advantage of reflected light flow and you can even play around with patterns.
If you love all things Scandinavian, we think you'll have an appreciation for this natural wood and bright white built-in bedroom cupboard design. As chic as it is useful, it both catches the eye and blends in, which is perfect.
For shabby chic or vintage-inspired bedrooms, a traditional standalone wooden wardrobe, with Shaker doors, is a great choice! You get all the benefits of a sturdy piece of furniture, built to last, as well as a timeless aesthetic.
Who said that you need to choose just one style of bedroom cupboard? When organisation is critical to you, you can opt for a more modular set-up, which can be added to as and when needed. We think this is such an innovative way to stay on top of your evolving needs!
Finally, bedroom cupboards can double up as terrific locations for full-length mirrors, if you opt for doors with mirror panels affixed to them. This will not only free up more of your floor space, but will make your furniture twice as effective as well, while also helping to make your room feel larger. Who doesn't want that?
