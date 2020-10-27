​Dining tables: Round or rectangular?

If there is one essential element in the dining room, then it is without a doubt the table and chairs that we place around it. So when deciding what type of table we want for the dining room (or even the kitchen), there are many questions: What material should we use? For how many diners are we setting up? Which way to arrange it?

In our article today we are going to focus on this last aspect: do we want a round dining table or do we prefer rectangular? But we’ll also discover what’s the best option in terms of space-saving table and chairs to ensure you pick the ideal square / round / oval table for your kitchen / dining room / any space imaginable.

So, let’s get it started: round tables versus rectangular ones.