Avoid These 6 Mistakes While Decorating Your House

You look around your home and you see a few things you'd like to update or change, but before you start making drastic decorating plans, really take the time to plan out all the details of your proposed revamp! Why are we telling you this? So you can avoid making the kind of decorating mistakes that many people do!
Nothing is truly unfixable, but why make extra work for yourself if you don't have to? By actively acknowledging potential pitfalls, you can gracefully sidestep them and create a fabulous space without any issues. You could also save money too!
Take a look at our list of common decorating mistakes and see if you can be extra vigilant!
When you're decorating a room, don't simply think that skimming the ceiling is going to be enough, you need to accessorise it properly and furnish it with a certain level of functionality. Whether you want to paint it or leave it bare is one thing, but adding fabulous lighting is a sure-fire way to create an incredible space and avoid any decorating mistakes.
We love this intensely stylish room, from Study Geya, with its industrial feel and wow factor ceiling. Finished in plain concrete, the recessed lighting and dramatic pendulum lights help to really turn the style factor up a notch and make the ceiling, one of the largest expanses, a beautiful and eye-catching feature.
Once you've completed a lovely new design project, it can be very easy to upset all of your hard work by making some basic decorating mistakes, one of which is to fill the space with disjointed or non-cohesive furniture.
Picture, if you will, a modest space that has been decorated in pale tones to maximise the perceived footprint. Now imagine filling it with oversized furniture. All your planning and hard work would be for nothing as the room will visibly shrink when overshadowed by large items. We think this example is gorgeous and really shows how important proportional furniture is.
Decorating mistakes can be as simple as trying to mix certain colours together, but don't let that put you off trying to embrace a little rainbow brightness into your home! There is a way to bring colour and vibrancy into your design scheme, without it looking over the top.
Take a look at this lovely example of an eclectic living room and you'll see that bright colours, in a variety of hues, can look absolutely astounding together, but the key to this is choosing comparatively bright colours. Pastels and bright would not work well together, but bright with bright is glorious!
There is a common misconception floating around, in regards to interior design, that states you should pick a theme and seek to decorate every room in the same fashion, as this will lead to a more cohesive and elegant home, but in actual fact, this can look a little too contrived.
Instead of focusing on one scheme, we think you should identify some key features or colours and work around those. By seeking to blend beautiful elements in a more natural and understated way, your overall design will feel far more inviting and calm than overbearing.
While we think you need to embrace different styles within your home, so as to not create a stale or recurring theme that looks a bit off, we urge you to really consider how you blend one room into the next. Regardless of themes chosen or colour schemes adopted, decorating mistakes can happen in the blink of an eye, so take the time to plan out every detail.
If you want to embrace wildly different styles and are convinced that it will work, we strongly suggest that you clearly separate your rooms, as blending ideas together will be very hard in an open plan space!
It's one of the hardest things to get right in interior design, but it is more than possible to blend comfort and practicality, while also seeking to embrace beautiful aesthetics. Decorating mistakes, such as choosing all style and no comfort, can be avoided by undertaking a little more research into what is available to buy, or even commission. If you have your heart set on a certain image, but acknowledge that you want to be able to enjoy it with your family, commissioning an individual piece of furniture might be the perfect solution!
For more decorating tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Decorating Myths That Need To Be Broken. Some rules are steadfast, but others were made to be broken by creative individuals, such as yourself!