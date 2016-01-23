Avoid These 6 Mistakes While Decorating Your House

You look around your home and you see a few things you'd like to update or change, but before you start making drastic decorating plans, really take the time to plan out all the details of your proposed revamp! Why are we telling you this? So you can avoid making the kind of decorating mistakes that many people do!

Nothing is truly unfixable, but why make extra work for yourself if you don't have to? By actively acknowledging potential pitfalls, you can gracefully sidestep them and create a fabulous space without any issues. You could also save money too!

Take a look at our list of common decorating mistakes and see if you can be extra vigilant!