7 great ideas for stylish wooden floors

Finally, let's go back to the simple touches and talk about varnished boards. Great for any room that will come into contact with a lot of moisture, as the varnish will prevent water ingress and subsequent warping, the varieties of finish that you can choose from now are vast. From gloss through to satin, matt and even non-slip, you'll be spoilt for choice!

For more flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative home flooring solutions.