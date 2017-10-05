7 great ideas for stylish wooden floors

We all know that wooden floors are a gorgeous addition to a home, but with so many styles and incarnations to choose from, which are you most tempted by? We decided to take a look at some of the most commonly selected designs, being used by talented interior designers, and we think we've drawn up a perfect shortlist of the seven best, so if you're considering new flooring for your any room in your home, be it a bedroom or even a kitchen, then come with us now and see which wooden variations you should be thinking about!
From herringbone to finger designs, wooden parquet flooring is an absolutely incredible option for your flooring, as it turns what could have been an understated and easy to ignore aspect of a room into the main event. Personally, we always have a soft spot for herringbone layouts, as they take such skill and recision to lay.
You can still have wooden flooring in high traffic areas, if you think about painting your boards! You can see from this picture that a specialist style of paint will actually retain the texture and lines of the wood, but add a protective coat that injects a little colour as well.
How about a little bit of Scandinavian inspiration now? If you're not afraid of a few scuffs and scratches, a totally unfinished wooden floor might be just the ticket for you, especially if you like your home understated, organic and natural. Don't forget that you can always sand out any big marks!
If you want the look of wood but none of the upkeep, the contemporary incarnations of laminates are incredibly realistic and, as an added bonus, very easy to install as well, with most favouring clip-lock technology, rather than messy glue. The number of styles to choose from is seemingly endless as well!
Wooden floors aren't just for inside the house, but if standard decking isn't quite floating your boat then how about wood-effect ceramic tiles? The way they are printed creates a striking visual that really does fool people and more than that, they are hardy as hell, which we need with our terrible weather!
If we almost had you convinced with parquet but not quite, we think this might get you! Thanks to the easy to manipulate nature of wood, creating unusual patterns is nothing more than some bespoke carpentry or laser-cutting away and this geometric floor is literally only the tip of the iceberg! If you can dream it, you can probably create it!
Finally, let's go back to the simple touches and talk about varnished boards. Great for any room that will come into contact with a lot of moisture, as the varnish will prevent water ingress and subsequent warping, the varieties of finish that you can choose from now are vast. From gloss through to satin, matt and even non-slip, you'll be spoilt for choice!
