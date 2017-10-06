5 corner wardrobes that maximise bedroom storage

If you've ever felt a twinge of jealousy that some people have enough room for massive built-in wardrobes, while you only have space for a small corner installation in your bedroom, it's time to make the most of the space you DO have! We've found some absolutely incredible corner cupboard designs to show you today, each of which could be recreated by any talented carpenter, in order to give you access to all the storage you need! At the very least, these styles will give you some amazing ideas, so let's take a look and start appreciating our bedrooms for what they can offer us!
Now here is an incredible use of what would have been totally dead corner space! By building a concealed wardrobe right into the recess and adding folding doors, the bedroom is free from clutter and chock full of storage that has been designed to accommodate very specific types of clothing and accessories. Talk about custom!
The unique quality of this corner wardrobe is that it has made such great combined use of natural wood and coloured perspex panels, to really tie in with the wider room, instead of trying to hide away. Built right up to the ceiling, it will offer a wealth of internal storage, enough for anyone we'd venture!
Wood is good but invisible can be better, which is why this terrific built-in wardrobe, which takes advantage of the corner spaces, looks so good, complete with sliding white doors. Yes, the bedroom would have been bigger without this build in place, but with it there, it's hard to imagine it any other way and what a sleek finish it creates!
Imagine that you have a small bedroom already, but it's important to you to have an ensuite, so you portion a little piece off for a bath area, leaving yourself with seemingly NO room for a wardrobe. Nightmare! Or is it? Take a look at this space and you might just be able to see that the corner to the right has an integrated cupboard! With shelves from floor to ceiling, we bet you could squeeze everything in there!
When it comes to storage, more really is better, which is why we had to finish by showing you this terrific corner wardrobe design that combines style, practicality and function all in one! With large mirrored panels in place, light reflects around the room to minimise the impact of a large storage installation and the sliding doors simply peel back to reveal an enviable amount of clothing storage inside. Amazing! Who knew that corners could be so handy?
