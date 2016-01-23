Here we are again, on a Saturday bringing you a fantastic Top 10 list to enjoy! Today, we thought we'd take it back a notch and focus on the simpler things in life. We've already looked at mansions and opulent designs, so let's take another sip of the first coffee of the day and relax into some modernism.

So what exactly is modernist architecture? Well, it's something that has remained a dominant architectural style, especially for corporate buildings, ever since post WWII and looks to feature pared back, simple façades, angular shapes and deceptively understated appearances. In terms of residential homes, modernism often goes hand in hand with sustainable projects and eco-living, so we see not only interesting shapes, but innovative solutions as well. Though they can be impressive and large in stature, modernist homes attempt to add to the surrounding landscape, not detract from it and we think that some of today's examples are utterly inspirational.

Come with us as we take a tour of the best UK modernist homes and let's see which is your favourite!