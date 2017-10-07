The Pantone trends you need to follow this autumn!

Just as the seasons always change, so too do the predicted Pantone trends and we love finding out which colours we are supposedly going to want in our homes. While interior designers might feel the urge to have a tiny scoff at the ever changing landscape of popular colours, we actually believe that this year, Pantone have gotten it rather right, as there are some FANTASTIC hues with that perfectly autumnal feel, just waiting to be unleashed this coming season. Whether you're on the lookout for some new cushions for the living room or perhaps some bed linens for your master bedroom, come with us now and find out which colours you should be choosing!
Powerful, beautiful and confident, Grenadine is a super shade of red that adds a little life to ANY room.
No, it's not a fun alcoholic drink, but a fabulous shade of burgundy that looks great n any surface! So plumy!
Pretty as a picture and great for adding a touch of softness, Ballet Slipper is a delicate pink that makes us ALL wink.
Warm and neutral, this creamy beige is ideal for bedrooms that can stand to be a little cosier and more inviting.
A steadfast autumnal Pantone hue, Navy Peony is stoic and classic with a touch of warmth that black lacks.
It may not have a fancy name, but neutral Grey is SO chic right now, as 2017 has been the year of grey. Perfect for bringing new neutrals to any room in the house, it also goes with anything!
Far darker than a spring green, Shaded Spruce is the perfect embodiment of evergreen trees that keep the natural world looking stunning, even in the colder months. Lovely!
Golden Lime is a beautifully refreshing hue that brings about a little more energy in the darker months and gets us ready for spring. Just a few accents here and there works wonders!
The only 'cold' colour in the whole autumn 2017 selection, Marina is wonderful for adding a little zen and calm back into a busy household.
We all know that an orange hue is part and parcel of any autumnal palette and 2017 is certainly not straying from traditional. Autumn Maple is an exceptionally warm tone that we can't wait to use!
