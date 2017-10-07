Your browser is out-of-date.

The Pantone trends you need to follow this autumn!

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Just as the seasons always change, so too do the predicted Pantone trends and we love finding out which colours we are supposedly going to want in our homes. While interior designers might feel the urge to have a tiny scoff at the ever changing landscape of popular colours, we actually believe that this year, Pantone have gotten it rather right, as there are some FANTASTIC hues with that perfectly autumnal feel, just waiting to be unleashed this coming season. Whether you're on the lookout for some new cushions for the living room or perhaps some bed linens for your master bedroom, come with us now and find out which colours you should be choosing!

1. Grenadine.

Family Living homify Modern living room
Powerful, beautiful and confident, Grenadine is a super shade of red that adds a little life to ANY room.

2. Tawny Port.

DM Design Burgundy Door Range homify Modern kitchen
No, it's not a fun alcoholic drink, but a fabulous shade of burgundy that looks great n any surface! So plumy! 

3. Ballet Slipper.

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
Pretty as a picture and great for adding a touch of softness, Ballet Slipper is a delicate pink that makes us ALL wink.

4. Butterum.

BEIGE DEWDROP REVERSIBLE DOUBLE QUILT AND SHAM SET ( 3 PCS) homify BedroomTextiles
Warm and neutral, this creamy beige is ideal for bedrooms that can stand to be a little cosier and more inviting.

5. Navy Peony.

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London

A steadfast autumnal Pantone hue, Navy Peony is stoic and classic with a touch of warmth that black lacks.

6. Neutral grey.

metro grey Chalkhouse Interiors Classic style kitchen Wood Grey shaker,handmade,bespoke,painted,grey,island,larder,rangemaster,pendant lighting,oak
It may not have a fancy name, but neutral Grey is SO chic right now, as 2017 has been the year of grey. Perfect for bringing new neutrals to any room in the house, it also goes with anything!

7. Shaded Spruce.

IN THE PALM GROOVE Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Far darker than a spring green, Shaded Spruce is the perfect embodiment of evergreen trees that keep the natural world looking stunning, even in the colder months. Lovely!

8. Golden Lime.

Comma table, colour LIME Curvalinea BedroomBedside tables green,blue,aqua,lime
Golden Lime is a beautifully refreshing hue that brings about a little more energy in the darker months and gets us ready for spring. Just a few accents here and there works wonders!

9. Marina.

Opal Duck Egg Blue Hand Quilted Velvet Bedspread Ragged Rose BedroomTextiles Blue velvet,bedspread,duck egg blue,blue
The only 'cold' colour in the whole autumn 2017 selection, Marina is wonderful for adding a little zen and calm back into a busy household.

10. Autumn Maple.

Snowflakes – Schneeflocken auf weicher Merinowolle, Lenz & Leif Lenz & Leif Living roomAccessories & decoration
We all know that an orange hue is part and parcel of any autumnal palette and 2017 is certainly not straying from traditional. Autumn Maple is an exceptionally warm tone that we can't wait to use!

For more colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Choosing the best colour for your walls.

​Is this the best office ever?
Which of these shades can you see yourself getting onboard with?

