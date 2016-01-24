Stylish home borders that offer more than privacy

Let's say that you've bought your dream home, decorated it to perfection and even given the garden your attention, what can there possibly be left to attend to? Well, if you haven't thought about how you separate your home from your neighbours', your next improvement project could be updating your home border styles!

Don't worry, we aren't going to suggest that you build 10-foot high walls, with razor wire wrapped over the top of them; we have some fantastic, attractive and easy to install ideas that might just finish your home off perfectly and help to really elevate your garden too!

Take a look at our favourite forms of home borders and see which you might like to install yourself!