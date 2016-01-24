The Essex House of Awesome

In a bid to bring you the very best homes to marvel at, we scour the UK for fantastic projects that are not only astounding in their design, but also flawless in their execution and we think we've really found something special today!
With a colossal 4,000 square feet of space, which includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan ground floor that showcases a kitchen, dining and living area, as well as a study and a garage, this intensely modernist home really does have it all. But the details don't stop there!
As well as being created with a certain aesthetic and space requirement in mind, the property, a heady culmination of glass and render on a steel frame, has been purposefully designed to be low energy, which has dictated the use of materials with a high thermal performance.
One thing is for sure, this isn't a house like any other, so let's take a closer look and see if you are a fan!
Not many houses can genuinely make passers by stop to take a more detailed look, but we know for certain that this is one such property. Imagine walking past and catching a glimpse of this out of the corner of your eye. You'd have to stop wouldn't you? We bet you'd even snap a quick picture on your phone to show people later!
The team at Frost Architects have taken a design brief and run wild with it, allowing all their creativity to be poured into this one home and you can tell. As a whole, the space works perfectly, with boxes and angles all combining harmoniously and thanks to the varied colour palette, nothing feels boring or as though we've seen it before. This is new, exciting and enticing, so let's see more!
There was no way that a house as beautiful and unique as this one is from the front could be disappointing at the back and it's with a huge sigh of relief that we can confirm that! In fact, if anything, the rear is even more impressive, with a host of compartments all alluding to the functional spaces and a corresponding flash of cayenne red marking out the chimney as a central feature.
The extensive glazing, in a variety of sizes and shapes, helps to complement the overarching modernist vibe and really gives us a clue as to just how vast and bright it must feel inside, but let's see for ourselves.
When a hallway looks this good you know you're onto something pretty special! So often overlooked or undervalued as merely a transitional area, how a hallway is decorated can give a great indication as to the levels of detail and care throughout the rest of the property.
We think the fabulous circular cutout for the staircase is a gorgeous features, while the vast expanses of white and polished materials help to make this one area feel beautifully excessive and somehow pared back, all at the same time. There's something so calm about this house that we feel more relaxed just looking at it!
No wonder that fabulous cut-out was included, it had to be in order to show off this perfect star burst pendulum lamp! Can you imagine coming home and flicking on the light, only for this fabulous piece of art to cascade glittering shards of illumination all over you? What a way to shake off the day!
It's great to see the addition of some wall art too, as well as a custom bannister, as an all white area can feel a little too austere if you're not careful, but these touches have saved the day and added some personality back into what could have so easily been a blank canvas.
Gliding through from the hallway, because how else would you move around in such a palatial and beautiful home, you walk into the ground floor open plan area, complete with incredible kitchen, dining area and a charming living room arrangement.
This kitchen is fully stocked for a serious cook, so we are reminded that this house is not simply a whim or a flight of fancy, it has been built to exacting standards for clients that have a definite sense of their needs. With this in mind, we like the property even more and we really want that kitchen!
The perfect spot for spending time with family and friends, this side of the open plan zone is really geared towards comfort and relaxation. With vibrant lime green colour accents popping up in the dining chairs, wall art and sofa cushions, the white of the walls and floor is broken up and allows for a little less caution and seriousness.
Thanks to the timeless furniture, we can picture a family meal time and a formal dinner party both being equally well catered for here and despite the vast glazing that overlooks the garden, there is a real sense of privacy and safety about this amazing house. What a build!
