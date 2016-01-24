The Essex House of Awesome

In a bid to bring you the very best homes to marvel at, we scour the UK for fantastic projects that are not only astounding in their design, but also flawless in their execution and we think we've really found something special today!

With a colossal 4,000 square feet of space, which includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan ground floor that showcases a kitchen, dining and living area, as well as a study and a garage, this intensely modernist home really does have it all. But the details don't stop there!

As well as being created with a certain aesthetic and space requirement in mind, the property, a heady culmination of glass and render on a steel frame, has been purposefully designed to be low energy, which has dictated the use of materials with a high thermal performance.

One thing is for sure, this isn't a house like any other, so let's take a closer look and see if you are a fan!