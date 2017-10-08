Your browser is out-of-date.

​11 fantastic garden ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern garden
What’s better than being surrounded by fresh-green plants and colourful flowers, a spacious terrace, and comfy seating? And thanks to a myriad of possibilities these are definitely possible when it comes to sprucing up your garden.

Let’s get this show on the road with 11 great ideas to kick-start your garden design and turn it into a true paradise (without the help of a professional landscape architect or gardener), regardless of the weather.

1. We just love this focal piece: a striking tree surrounded by a pebble garden and a few colourful plants.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style houses
2. If you have the space (and budget), we firmly recommend a pool or pond to turn that garden into a paradise.

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style houses
3. How about a stone barbecue to boost your social life?

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue GardenFire pits & barbecues
4. Feel free to get artistic with your garden’s design, as seen here in this delightful little layout.

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
5. See how a narrow little space can be spruced up into a lush little spot?

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern garden
6. Of course you don’t have to go overboard; this less-is-more garden design is also quite successful.

homify Detached home
7. How about testing your DIY skills and busting out a few pallet furniture pieces?

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer GardenFurniture
8. Enjoying an elegant garden path is as easy as laying down a few concrete (or stone, or timber… ) slabs.

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern garden
9. Don’t think that your back yard doesn’t deserve to shine – check out this miraculous garden design.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs GardenAccessories & decoration
Juanapur Farmhouse

10. A neat garden is especially important if you’re going to be socialising outdoors.

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Tropical style pool
11. Won’t this fresh design look simply inspiring adorning your home’s exterior?

RESIDÊNCIA, Vettori Arquitetura Vettori Arquitetura Modern houses
But wait, there’s more! Have a look at these 21 eye-candy back gardens to give you ideas.

The Pantone trends you need to follow this autumn!
Which of these tips will you be trying out in your garden?

