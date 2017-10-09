​A Greek-style dream mansion

Our homify 360° for today takes us all the way to Seoul, South Korea’s capital, to let our daydreams run amok with a truly envy-worthy mansion. The architectural firm Cowon House is in charge of this splendid design, which presents a back-story almost as interesting as the final design…
The owner of the house, having been fascinated by the ancient temples of Greece while on his travels to Europe, wanted to have his own little Greek-inspired structure to come home to – and that is exactly what he got!
Natural limestone was used to coat the façade, ensuring a truly memorable look on the outside, especially when combined with the classic architecture which really does remind us of antique temples in ancient Greece. Just have a look at those fantastic pillars!
The surrounding landscape was also utilised to make its full potential come to life, beautifully enhancing the crisp whites of the façade.
The front door, however, ensures a striking look that is quite far from ancient times, presenting a most modern look to beautifully offset with the rest of the structure.
Now this is how you ensure your guests’ jaws are on the floor upon entry! All the winning elements are here: double-storey ceilings, marble floors, an abundance of natural light flowing indoors, striking chandeliers, etc.
And just in case you were wondering about size, the mansion’s first floor clocks in at approximately 110.73m², the second storey at 130.66 m², and the third at a not-too shabby 70.99 m².
Even the kitchen (which is, as you know, first and foremost a working zone) portrays the same elegant splendour as the gigantic open-plan living room. Just imagine cooking up feast in here while guests keep you company at that fabulous, white-coated peninsula.
Let’s have a look at some more images of this stunning structure.