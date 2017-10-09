Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A Greek-style dream mansion

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° for today takes us all the way to Seoul, South Korea’s capital, to let our daydreams run amok with a truly envy-worthy mansion. The architectural firm Cowon House is in charge of this splendid design, which presents a back-story almost as interesting as the final design…

The owner of the house, having been fascinated by the ancient temples of Greece while on his travels to Europe, wanted to have his own little Greek-inspired structure to come home to – and that is exactly what he got!

Artfully crafted

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural limestone was used to coat the façade, ensuring a truly memorable look on the outside, especially when combined with the classic architecture which really does remind us of antique temples in ancient Greece. Just have a look at those fantastic pillars! 

The surrounding landscape was also utilised to make its full potential come to life, beautifully enhancing the crisp whites of the façade.

The front door

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The front door, however, ensures a striking look that is quite far from ancient times, presenting a most modern look to beautifully offset with the rest of the structure. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

The living room

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this is how you ensure your guests’ jaws are on the floor upon entry! All the winning elements are here: double-storey ceilings, marble floors, an abundance of natural light flowing indoors, striking chandeliers, etc. 

And just in case you were wondering about size, the mansion’s first floor clocks in at approximately 110.73m², the second storey at 130.66 m², and the third at a not-too shabby   70.99 m².

A dream kitchen

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even the kitchen (which is, as you know, first and foremost a working zone) portrays the same elegant splendour as the gigantic open-plan living room. Just imagine cooking up feast in here while guests keep you company at that fabulous, white-coated peninsula. 

Let’s have a look at some more images of this stunning structure.

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Country style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

homify Country style media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Up next: The modern home that’s much sleeker than it looks.

​25 small garden ideas to decorate your home
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks