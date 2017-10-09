​A Greek-style dream mansion

Our homify 360° for today takes us all the way to Seoul, South Korea’s capital, to let our daydreams run amok with a truly envy-worthy mansion. The architectural firm Cowon House is in charge of this splendid design, which presents a back-story almost as interesting as the final design…

The owner of the house, having been fascinated by the ancient temples of Greece while on his travels to Europe, wanted to have his own little Greek-inspired structure to come home to – and that is exactly what he got!