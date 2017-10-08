Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Tips to Create Your Own Living Room with Full of Coziness

NEW- 8teen location in SW4, 1st Option Representation
We've waived goodbye to summer and are looking ahead to autumn and winter now, which means that we need to start thinking about how we can make our spaces that little bit warmer and more snug. Summer is the time for fresh and airy rooms, but now, it's time to reach for the blankets, stoke up the fire and ask our interior designers how we can add enough cozy motifs to our living rooms for a little seasonal revamp. We've honed in on 9 simple yet effective tricks to show you today, so get wrapped up, and let's begin!

1. Stock up on extra textiles

Living room 1st Option Representation
First things first, it's important to make sure that you really stock up on some throws and blankets! Not only will they keep your toes nice and toasty in the evenings, but they will also give your sofa a really cozy look as well! Charming!

2. Choose a super comfortable sofa

Flopster sofa Loaf
We know that not everyone will be thinking of buying a new sofa right now, but just in case you are, give in to some seasonal inspiration! A sumptuous velvet sofa, for example, will be a year-round treat and for a cozy living room, there really is nothing better! 

3. A fluffy rug is a must

Lifestyle, Dwell
Cosiness is akin to fluffiness, we think, so you know that you won't have that perfectly cozy living room unless you invest in a gorgeous rug, right? Talk about letting your feet in on the comfort!

4. An open fire is a wonderful touch.

Lakeview cinema, London Residential AV Solutions Ltd
Though your living room can stand to look and feel cosy all year, in autumn and winter you can up the effect dramatically by putting your fireplace to good use! A roaring fire really is a wonderful way to introduce not only warmth but also ambient colour!

5. Table lamps set the mood

Living room, 3D Render&Beyond
Let's imagine that you're hunkered down on your amazing sofa, with a throw blanket over your feet and the fire flickering away. Are you going to want the main light on? NO! Table lamps are vital in a cozy living room as they add in a softer style of illumination that has a far more snug and romantic feel.

6. Add plenty of personal touches

Lyon Oak Large Bookcase 5 Shelves The Cotswold Company
We aren't talking about clutter here, so let's not misunderstand each other, but a few accessories, pictures, and little trinkets won't go amiss when you're trying to create a cozy finish. A few exciting and unusual knick-knacks really do work a treat.

7. Don't skimp on the cushions.

Cosy living room Hart Design and Construction
If you're going to be stocking up on throws and blankets, you might as well invest in a few extra cushions as well, don't you think? The more you have to sink into your sofa, the better, as far as a cosy aesthetic is concerned and we always like a few different cushion cover materials, such as wool and cotton.

8. Use natural materials

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie
The materials you use in your living room can really make or break a cozy feel, which is why you should always look to include those that naturally exude some warmth. Natural wood is key, but stone, leather, and even wool can all really contribute as well. Plus, they'll all work tonally together.

9. Finish the look with plants

Vivenda unifamiliar, margarotger interiorisme
Finally, a few plants, scattered here and there, will really help to bring a cozy living room together. Look for pockets of empty space and fill them with large leafy plants and, as an extra touch, why not add a little string of lights, so you can really enjoy some ambient illumination? Charming!

For more cozy inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Cosy corner sofas.

Are you going to make your living room a little more cosy?

