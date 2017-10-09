Your browser is out-of-date.

Fireplace mantles that really turn up the heat!

Landelijke Schouw, Boley Boley Country style living room
There's only one way to really finish a fireplace off to perfection and that's with a really stand out and spectacular mantle, but you might be shocked as to just how many different styles there are to choose from. We wanted to show you a range, so have a little of everything here for you today, from the ultimate in heritage stone examples through to chic contemporary designs. We know that interior designers and architects alike are always blown away by what an impact the right mantle can have, but why not take a look for yourself and see if any of these styles could add some serious oomph to your living room?

A huge slice of history.

Landelijke Schouw, Boley Boley Country style living room
Well, this house must have had a rule not to do anything by halves! The size of this impressive and heritage-riddled stone mantle is simply outstanding and has added instant gravitas to an already beautiful and expansive living room. We love the appropriate touch of taxidermy sat atop it as well. Nothing else would have looked quite as right, don't you agree?

Artistry at play.

Muebles Casa Lola, jaberr7025 jaberr7025 Living roomFireplaces & accessories
We're sorry, but is this a Van Gogh, in stone form? WOW! With an understated stone slab mantle in place, the swirling and unique design here has really come into its own and created a natural focal point in the room like no other! You wouldn't even need to add anything to the mantle, as everything you need is here already. Stunning. 

Contemporary twists.

DESIGNKAMIN HOLZFEUERUNG, KAMINBAU | KRAUSE KAMINBAU | KRAUSE Living roomFireplaces & accessories
If you love a touch of minimalism and modern design on the inside of your home, we think that this elegant and boxy mantle will tick a lot of boxes for you! Sleek, white and devastatingly simple, it does everything a mantle should do, while not looking at all busy or cluttered. 

A rustic extravaganza.

Fireplace Unit 7 Architecture Country style living room
Fireplace

Given how chunky and undulating the exposed stone chimney breast is here, you could have been forgiven for thinking that no mantle would work, but then you see the floating sleeper, which has been inset into the stone! Fabulous, rustic and so elegant, we are actually fully in love with tis simple yet effective aesthetic.

Barely there beauty.

Bespoke Fireplaces, The Platonic Fireplace Company The Platonic Fireplace Company Modern living room
Bespoke Fireplaces

If you like the idea of a strikingly modern mantle, but don;t want to sacrifice a lot of space, how about something small and delicate, like this one? Big enough for a vase of flowers, should you want to display one, but also delicate enough to simply blend into the background, it's the perfect combination!

Wow-factor wood.

Hogar Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos Eclectic style living room Wood Brown fireplace
Hogar

Wooden mantles always have a sense of history about them and this one is a charming example! Contrasting so elegantly with the cast iron insert, it exudes a domineering warmth and character out into the room and, we think, makes you yearn to light the fire! 

Stonework simplicity.

Fireplace Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style living room
Fireplace

Newer homes can struggle to integrate more traditional decorative motifs into them, but in the case of fireplace mantles, heavy stonework examples, with smooth finishes and just a nod to more vintage designs, are perfect. We love the way that this one has been used as an art display, as that adds a further modern twist.

For more gorgeous interior touches, take a look at this Ideabook: 36 ideas for stunning modern stairs.

Did you spot a perfect mantle style for your home here?

