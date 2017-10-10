10 cosy bedrooms you'd love to hunker down in

The weather is getting a little chillier, which means that long weekends in bed seem a lot more enticing than braving the icy temperatures, but do you have a cosy enough bedroom to really cuddle up in? Interior designers make the task of adding in serious comfort and style seem so easy, but we want to give you a bit at the cherry too, so have found 10 amazing projects to show you today, each of which have mastered certain nuances of cosy aesthetics. Why not take a look and think about how you could add extra layers of hibernation potential to your bedroom?
The Americans call it plaid but we know it as tartan, but whatever we refer to this wonderful fabric as, there's no getting away from the fact that it evokes images of log fires, snug Christmas days and general cosiness! That's why it is so perfect for bed linen!
When you want a cosy bedroom with a pretty twist, delicate pastel shades are a wonderful way to go! Fresh and fluffy like a warm autumnal cloud, this bedroom is heaven!
Think white can't be a cosy colour? Think again! Opting for a layered approach to using dazzling white means that you can add in comfort and cosiness, without the need for extra hues!
Just look at the way the soft and understated lighting here has created a bedroom that simply radiates warmth and a 'come hither' vibe! of course, the open-plan ensuite doesn't exactly hurt either…
We all know that wood is something of a secret weapon when it comes to creating a cosy ambience and in a bedroom, it works especially well, as you can easily add so much of it! From a dramatic bed through to beautiful flooring, warm wood can be added to every part of your cosy bedroom!
The dark colour scheme and cacophony of blankets and throws in this bedroom made it the perfect cosy space to begin with! Soft lighting certainly helps as well.
While the colour scheme here is relatively cool, it's the sheer amount of duvets, throws and pillows that have transformed it into a cosy corner! With the sunlight pouring in as well, we don't think we'd ever be able to get up!
Using plants to help create a cosy bedroom is a wonderful idea, as you'll get all the benefits of purified air and a lovely aesthetic, while also feeling snug as a bug, in a rug! Plants never feel like clutter, so you can really stock up and with fresh white walls, they look so wonderfully striking!
If you are loving the idea of a neutral colour scheme but white just feels too cold, think about the warmer end of the neutrals spectrum. Soft beiges, biscuit hues and even pale greys are all wonderful choices that will help to make a room feel that little bit more enclosed.
Scandinavian design is so wonderful that it can be used for literally anything, including the creation of a cosy bedroom! The fluffy rugs, soft throws, whitewashed wood and simple lighting here all come together to look as beautiful as the room feels cosy and we love it! Don't you?
