Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 cosy bedrooms you'd love to hunker down in

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The weather is getting a little chillier, which means that long weekends in bed seem a lot more enticing than braving the icy temperatures, but do you have a cosy enough bedroom to really cuddle up in? Interior designers make the task of adding in serious comfort and style seem so easy, but we want to give you a bit at the cherry too, so have found 10 amazing projects to show you today, each of which have mastered certain nuances of cosy aesthetics. Why not take a look and think about how you could add extra layers of hibernation potential to your bedroom?

1. Mad about plaid!

Skyfall Bedroom Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style bedroom
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Bedroom

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

The Americans call it plaid but we know it as tartan, but whatever we refer to this wonderful fabric as, there's no getting away from the fact that it evokes images of log fires, snug Christmas days and general cosiness! That's why it is so perfect for bed linen!

2. Pastels are calling!

Modern chalet, Бражинская Бражинская Scandinavian style bedroom
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

When you want a cosy bedroom with a pretty twist, delicate pastel shades are a wonderful way to go! Fresh and fluffy like a warm autumnal cloud, this bedroom is heaven!

3. Warm in white.

Buckland Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Bedroom
Living in Space

Buckland Crescent

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

Think white can't be a cosy colour? Think again! Opting for a layered approach to using dazzling white means that you can add in comfort and cosiness, without the need for extra hues!

4. All about the lighting.

Hotel ShiZen, Luis Vegas Luis Vegas Modern style bedroom
Luis Vegas

Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas

Just look at the way the soft and understated lighting here has created a bedroom that simply radiates warmth and a 'come hither' vibe! of course, the open-plan ensuite doesn't exactly hurt either…

5. Wood is so warm!

Loft O, innenarchitektur-rathke innenarchitektur-rathke Classic style bedroom
innenarchitektur-rathke

innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke

We all know that wood is something of a secret weapon when it comes to creating a cosy ambience and in a bedroom, it works especially well, as you can easily add so much of it! From a dramatic bed through to beautiful flooring, warm wood can be added to every part of your cosy bedroom!

6. Look at all those blankets!

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dark colour scheme and cacophony of blankets and throws in this bedroom made it the perfect cosy space to begin with! Soft lighting certainly helps as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Comfort in spades!

Cool Nordic Bedding Style TrueStuff BedroomTextiles
TrueStuff

Cool Nordic Bedding Style

TrueStuff
TrueStuff
TrueStuff

While the colour scheme here is relatively cool, it's the sheer amount of duvets, throws and pillows that have transformed it into a cosy corner! With the sunlight pouring in as well, we don't think we'd ever be able to get up!

8. Cosy AND fresh.

Let's Surf Pixers Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored posters,poster,palms,surf,sticker,poster,palms,surf,sticker
Pixers

Let's Surf

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Using plants to help create a cosy bedroom is a wonderful idea, as you'll get all the benefits of purified air and a lovely aesthetic, while also feeling snug as a bug, in a rug! Plants never feel like clutter, so you can really stock up and with fresh white walls, they look so wonderfully striking!

9. Warmer neutrals work.

Parisian style Pixers Classic style bedroom Beige dots,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Parisian style

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

If you are loving the idea of a neutral colour scheme but white just feels too cold, think about the warmer end of the neutrals spectrum. Soft beiges, biscuit hues and even pale greys are all wonderful choices that will help to make a room feel that little bit more enclosed.

10. Something Scandinavian!

Residenza estiva, archiplanstudio archiplanstudio Bedroom
archiplanstudio

archiplanstudio
archiplanstudio
archiplanstudio

Scandinavian design is so wonderful that it can be used for literally anything, including the creation of a cosy bedroom! The fluffy rugs, soft throws, whitewashed wood and simple lighting here all come together to look as beautiful as the room feels cosy and we love it! Don't you?

To get cosy in other rooms in your home, take a look at this Ideabook: Cosy textiles.

​15 small yards with lots of ideas to copy
Are you definitely going to up the cosy factor in your bedroom now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks