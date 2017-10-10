Your browser is out-of-date.

​This family home is a feast for the eyes

Johannes van Graan
Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
Our newest homify 360° project comes from St. Paul's Group Ltd, professional home builders located in London. Their project that they’re sharing with us? ‘Graham Road’, a modern family home that manages to beautifully combine modern/contemporary architecture with a few classic finishes, touches and décor pieces strewn about without resulting in a design that looks messy.

Let’s get inspired!

The front façade

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

Is it just us, or does this structure look like it belongs in a seaside location? Those gable roofs with panelled timber; the crispy whites taking over the neutral colour palette; the light touches of exposed brick ensuring some rough texture; the delicate garden trimmings adding some soft freshness to the overall scene… All you need now is a soft, sun-kissed beach and a deep-blue ocean in the background!

The heart of this family home

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

For the open-plan kitchen, the design takes on a more modern look, complete with neutral hues and stainless-steel appliances. But what we really love here is how an abundance of natural lighting streams indoors via the bi-fold doors in the background, ensuring a brightly lit space to enjoy just about any meal of the day. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

A quaint little outdoor spot

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd Modern garden
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

But speaking of those bi-fold doors, let’s float through them to see what waits on the other side – this quaint little stone-floor patio, complete with café-style chairs and table to allow these owners to indulge in tea time in comfort and style. 

The lushness factor gets a firm boost via the plants and trees adding colour and freshness to the background.

An eclectic look

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

On to the living room, and here our senses are stimulated fabulously thanks to the choice in interior design. With a myriad of materials, an assortment of colours and a decent selection of patterns and textures, this look can only be classified as ‘eclectic’, ensuring a most welcoming and cheerful character – and what could be better for the room in which you tend to socialise and entertain to your heart’s content?

Our favourite piece? Most definitely that circular-styled wall mirror above the fireplace. Now that’s how you combine chic and class with grace! 

We simply MUST indulge in a few more images of this house’s design…

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd Modern style bedroom
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

Graham Road, St. Paul's Group Ltd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd

Graham Road

St. Paul's Group Ltd
St. Paul&#39;s Group Ltd
St. Paul's Group Ltd

Up next for your viewing pleasure: The simply stunning Scandinavian-style townhouse.

Fireplace mantles that really turn up the heat!
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

