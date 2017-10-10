​This family home is a feast for the eyes

Our newest homify 360° project comes from St. Paul's Group Ltd, professional home builders located in London. Their project that they’re sharing with us? ‘Graham Road’, a modern family home that manages to beautifully combine modern/contemporary architecture with a few classic finishes, touches and décor pieces strewn about without resulting in a design that looks messy.
Let’s get inspired!
Is it just us, or does this structure look like it belongs in a seaside location? Those gable roofs with panelled timber; the crispy whites taking over the neutral colour palette; the light touches of exposed brick ensuring some rough texture; the delicate garden trimmings adding some soft freshness to the overall scene… All you need now is a soft, sun-kissed beach and a deep-blue ocean in the background!
For the open-plan kitchen, the design takes on a more modern look, complete with neutral hues and stainless-steel appliances. But what we really love here is how an abundance of natural lighting streams indoors via the bi-fold doors in the background, ensuring a brightly lit space to enjoy just about any meal of the day.
But speaking of those bi-fold doors, let’s float through them to see what waits on the other side – this quaint little stone-floor patio, complete with café-style chairs and table to allow these owners to indulge in tea time in comfort and style.
The lushness factor gets a firm boost via the plants and trees adding colour and freshness to the background.
On to the living room, and here our senses are stimulated fabulously thanks to the choice in interior design. With a myriad of materials, an assortment of colours and a decent selection of patterns and textures, this look can only be classified as ‘eclectic’, ensuring a most welcoming and cheerful character – and what could be better for the room in which you tend to socialise and entertain to your heart’s content?
Our favourite piece? Most definitely that circular-styled wall mirror above the fireplace. Now that’s how you combine chic and class with grace!
We simply MUST indulge in a few more images of this house’s design…
