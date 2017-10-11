​How to decorate a room with no windows – 6 brilliant ideas

Even though sunlight has many benefits and we do need it to light up our homes, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will – sometimes a room just doesn’t have access to it. Oddly-shaped houses, basement conversions and re-purposed spaces can all offer valuable additional space in our homes, but not always a window.

But that doesn’t mean that a windowless room needs to be a dark and oppressive space, as a host of fantastic ideas for brightening them up really do exist – and we thought we’d share them with you!