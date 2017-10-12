Your browser is out-of-date.

​The fantastic new look of a striking family home

Johannes van Graan
Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
We’re off to Newark-on-Trent today to take a look at a glorious creation that was perfectly captured by the photographic skills of Dan Wray Photography, a Westborough-based photographer.

This project, known as ‘Rose Project’, was a 12-month development that saw a family home undergo a tremendous renovation to turn it into what it is today – but we don’t want to give too much away. We’d rather let these fantabulous images speak for themselves…

Light and bright

Rose Project Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

We all know the fantastic benefits of sunlight, but how often do you get to see a magnificent design such as this that allows an abundance of natural light to flood indoors? 

Cheerful colours

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

We just had to highlight this image due to the fantastic way in which the colourful dining chairs (Scandinavian style, thank you) complement the fresh greens visible outside. And that elongated wooden table looks ripe and ready to host a magnificent feast with friends and family.

The kitchen

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Speaking of wood, how breathtaking is this island in the kitchen? Not only does it offer up ample seating- and working space, it also beautifully boosts the kitchen’s colour- and material palette while neatly grounding the culinary area.

Unique touches

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

We just love that hanging chair in the corner – an exceptional touch that’s not only pretty to look at (just see those cheery colours), but also 100% practical! 

Let’s indulge in a few more images of this house’s fabulous new look…

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project, Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Rose Project

Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography
Dan Wray Photography

Next up on our viewing list: This Chelsea townhouse is as epic as you'd expect.

Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

