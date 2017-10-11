The Top 10 vegetables to grow this winter

There are a few crops that really do come in handy, including:

4. Spinach.

A perpetual crop, spinach can be cut and will regrow quickly, offering a constant supply of delicious greens throughout winter. As an added bonus, it is also very simple to freeze, meaning that if you have a glut of extra leaves, you can stash them away for when you need them in the future.

5. Broad beans.

Planted in autumn, grown through winter and harvested in spring, broad beans are a great filler vegetable that works well in stews and soups, or even as a side dish, on their own with a little salted butter! You'll need to watch out for mice with this crop, so think about adding holly leaves to the base of your plants, as a natural deterrent.

6. Peas.

Peas are very similar to broad beans in that they can be harvested in spring and really pad out a meal to perfection. They are also prone to little furry thieves trying to snaffle them before you do, but some simple deterrents will have you enjoying these sweet little green orbs before you know it!

7. Asparagus.

Asparagus is a luxury crop, but it is also one that needs a lot of nurturing to get to a harvestable stage, so don't expect to plant, grow and enjoy within a short amount of time. In fact, you could be looking at two growing cycles, but surely the promise of delicious and tender spears of your own will be enough of an incentive to get started this winter?