​10 reasons for designing a living room in beige

When it comes to the decoration of our bedrooms, we are free to take risks and break a few design rules, seeing as they are such private spaces. However, it’s different when it comes to living rooms. Here, each and every element is crucial, because living rooms are much more open and public, and they need to flaunt a certain look and style that will make just about anybody (colleagues, friends, family members) feel welcome.
Of course you can always get a professional to design the perfect living room for you.
Many questions come to mind when it’s time to decorate the main room of the home. What should you use for furniture, coatings for the floors and walls, lighting, accessories? The list goes on as we move through the process of designing the living room. However, if the style of a house is defined by its roof, then in the case of a living room, it’s by the colour of its walls and ultimately, by the mood we want to achieve. This is the reason that, for living room floors and walls, beige, sand and other shades of earthy browns are commonly used. Why? Because they have continued to be trendy and can fit in perfectly with just about any design. In addition, they also contribute a warm and cosy feeling to a room, not to mention how fabulously they get on with other colours.
But if you want more reasons why a beige- and neutral-coloured living room is a winning recipe, we can give you these ten examples…
Rooms as wide as this one requires special attention when it comes to choosing the right colour. Thus, visual balance and harmony become the main ideas that we need to work with.
That is the reason a neutral palette is preferred by many to decorate living spaces that are linked with the dining area. With textiles, wood or glass, beige tones can be combined with other shades such as caramel, brown and white. The result? Friendly spaces that actually make you want to spend more time there.
Beige is among the so-called earth colours, which, along with the range of browns, helps to create comfortable and welcoming spaces that achieve the style that we choose. It is also a neutral colour that one doesn’t tire of easily. This lets us use it on its own or in combination with other colours, making it one of the great classics when it comes to decorating the most public and social room in a home.
An original way of including it is to play with textures when we use it in furniture and decorative elements. For example, in the decoration of this room, beige tones are present in the textiles of the sofa and the carpet, the floors, and a rough textured wall. It is a matter of combining elements successfully.
Another great advantage of beige is its timeless character. It’s a quality that we cannot underestimate as it ensures that our living room always has a fresh and current look. The living room in this example has a softer, lighter colour palette, yet has been decorated with subtle contrasts of earth tones, from the accessories on the walls to the wooden furniture that brings natural charm.
The result? Effortless style.
When your living room is not prone to lots of natural lighting, that is when steps need to be taken. And that is also when your choice of colours become much more crucial.
On the one hand, choosing a combination of white and beige translates into an increased feeling of spaciousness. Additionally, if we multiply the sources of artificial light, we end up not really missing the lack of windows. However, it is important to choose lights in natural tones, if we do not want to break the visual harmony that has been achieved with the neutral tones in the decoration.
If, on the other hand, natural lighting sources are not a problem, we can play with the tone of the decoration a bit more and choose darker shades of brown. The intention is to convey a sense of comfort while creating a space full of personality and contrasts.
In this case, the lights used are an original design that forms straight lines on the ceiling. Beige tones are not neglected as they are included in the details such as the textile on the sofas and shelves on the wall. Along with the furniture, sophistication is achieved in the design of this living room.
Using neutral tones in furniture and accessories can break the monotony in large areas decorated with beige hues. In this example, the photographs against the wall bring a visual dynamism that differentiates the furniture from the wall, and together with the rest of the small accessories, makes the room a pleasant space with a homely feel.
Here, white and brown blend perfectly to achieve a space that has visual balance. And, contrary to what we have seen in the previous image, here the white has been reserved for the walls, while tiny details have been added with caramel-like colour for decorative elements to create contrast.
In addition to being used on the main sofa, it is the principal colour of auxiliary furniture such as the armchairs and the massive oak floor of the imperial-style living room. The decoration of this room is a good example of how beige (and all neutral colours) can match almost any style when it comes to decorating salons and living rooms.
We have seen that beige tones work very well for both small and large spaces. The key, as with every design project, is to know how to play with the wide range of colours that we have on offer, and to distribute them intelligently throughout the space. If, as in this image, the sofa and carpet are in the same shade, then the ideal method is to reserve the visual contrasts for decor details such as paintings, lamps, cladding – anything goes!
On the other hand, the architecture of this room also breaks the uniformity in every sense, contributing to the construction of an ample but warm space.
Having large windows in a living room is no excuse to discard beige as the main colour. It is, in fact, ideal to enhance the feeling of spaciousness. The living room in this image has also included a natural element, plants, to enhance the tranquillity in the large open space. These plants, of course, are framed by neutral tones.
Beige includes a range of browns that help to achieve contrast and personality, and these have helped to make it a popular option when it comes to interior design and colours in general. It is just as elegant as black and does not saturate the space like most bold or dark colours do. Therefore, we can be sure that beige is one of the prime tones most people opt for when it comes to interior design and decorating.
