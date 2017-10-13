​4 chic kitchens that are sure to boost your cooking skills

For today’s dose of style inspiration we take a look at some prime portfolio pieces from noted kitchen-planning firm Halcyon Interiors in London. With more than 35 years’ experience in designing and installing modern kitchens for discerning clients, it’s no wonder that these guys are on top of their game when it comes to producing top-quality culinary creations.
So, let’s take a look at four of their designs, each as unique as the next, and see what sort of style tips you can gather and copy for your own kitchen back home…
Even though a kitchen is a working zone, it definitely needs to flaunt a certain amount of charm and style. Why? Well, because no chef (novice or otherwise) deserves to slave away in a dull and neglected space without a teeniest bit of beauty to surround him/her.
Plus, we all know how fabulously functional a kitchen can be when it’s styled correctly, especially when it comes to socialising.
What do you think of this masterpiece? Caramel-toned wooden finishes contrasting most delightfully with dark stone-grey surfaces, with dazzling lighting fixtures added in for a finishing touch.
The tables turn for our second example, which enjoys a more modern design, and also opts for an entirely different colour palette dominated by crisp whites. And it’s clear that this design brought its “A” game, for it flaunts a decadent island for food prepping, as well as ample storage areas (in the back) to ensure there’s not so much as a hint of clutter in this modern beauty.
Still on kitchen 2, we take a look at this open-plan layout from behind the counter (the cook’s view) to see how it effortlessly combines with a spacious living room, coated in the same monochrome colour scheme.
Is that a wine fridge on the opposite wall?
Contemporary style, be gone – this one seems to have come from the future, treating us to not only a minimalist-like design (it is the style of tomorrow!), but also eye-catching lighting fixtures to make you look twice. How often do you get to see a kitchen island that looks like it’s about to lift off or be beamed up?
And the way in which the cool grey hues combine with the more cheery tones of the furniture and décor in the adjoining spaces (lime green, daffodil yellow… )? Pure genius!
Our last example keeps it delightfully modern, yet treats us to a few select touches and finishes that remind us of the kitchens of yesteryear, when the scent of farm-fresh bread could be enjoyed in numerous kitchens in rural locations. Yes, we are talking about that rustic-like wood of the floor, the raw and delicious texture of the concrete wall, the timber ceiling beams and, of course, those patterned Mediterranean-style tiles adorning the backsplash and parts of the island.
So much character to be enjoyed!
From one room to another, let’s take a look at some Traditional bathroom designs.