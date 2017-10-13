​4 chic kitchens that are sure to boost your cooking skills

For today’s dose of style inspiration we take a look at some prime portfolio pieces from noted kitchen-planning firm Halcyon Interiors in London. With more than 35 years’ experience in designing and installing modern kitchens for discerning clients, it’s no wonder that these guys are on top of their game when it comes to producing top-quality culinary creations.

So, let’s take a look at four of their designs, each as unique as the next, and see what sort of style tips you can gather and copy for your own kitchen back home…