​10 great combinations of bathroom tiles

Choosing the type of lining for walls and/or floors becomes a crucial decision when it comes to the bathroom. As the bathroom is typically the smallest room in the house, any little mistake or design error can be magnified and look much worse than it really is. Having said that, bathrooms have truly changed throughout the years, going from a hidden and neglected space to being one of the house’s main rooms (albeit one that requires a lot of privacy) that help you flaunt your love for design.
If you are thinking of giving a new look to your bathroom, or you are simply in the process of furnishing and decorating it, we at homify recommend tiling. Why? Just have a look at these 10 examples…
The aesthetics of patchwork is on the rise within interior design. Including it in large doses within a single space may seem like an insane idea, however we should not rule it out altogether. The key is to reduce its effect by combining it with other smooth prints and knowing how to choose the pattern of the tile itself. Those in this bathroom above, for example, provide a fresh and natural aesthetic to the space’s design.
Anything is possible with design, especially in small bathrooms, as your options are limited. Have a look at this tiny space and how the white wall tiles complement the cool wallpaper adoring the top half of the bathroom. And those swirly designs of the wallpaper add the perfect touch.
The search for contrasts between tiles does not have to become our main objective. Sometimes opting for one main tone in the bathroom can have quite the attractive effect, as seen in this example.
The same colour of the walls is repeated in the mosaic tiles in the shower, with the tiled surfaces breaking the monotony of the earthy hues slightly while introducing some new patterns.
Another example of how mosaic tiling can have a stylish look. Here we see how the wall behind the sink enjoys a richly detailed look that is enough to attract attention, yet not enough to overthrow the entire bathroom.
And the way it makes the sink and basin in the front become more prominent? Simply ingenious!
Think of square chequered tiles as the larger version of mosaic tiles (or a chessboard, if you will). And of course they are not only intended for walls and showers, as you can see in this delightful example. And the way in which the off-whites and stone-greys of the floor mimic the hues in the walls? Now that’s clever design!
Of course tiling is not just about blocks and rectangles – one can get quite creative with tiled surfaces, even going so far as to make up artistic imagery, as we can see in this bathroom example. And shouldn’t your bathroom flaunt an artistic, unique look if that is what your personal preferences are?
With the same charm as traditional tiles, new trends in ceramics and porcelain still retain that bright texture that brings a bit of dazzle to our bathrooms.
Mediterranean tiles have been doing it for goodness knows how long. We are talking about tiles flaunting pictures and patterns, ensuring a most detailed look for whatever surface they are adorning.
Have a look at this bathroom, coated in soft pastel tones. Notice the serene look of the shower in the background. Do you think it would have looked half as elegant had it not been styled up with those patterned tiles? In fact, we think it makes the shower area (and the bathroom) look slightly bigger!
Know how you can paint only one wall in a room to make it become more prominent? Same with tiles! Obviously this bathroom wanted to have its sink and mirror stand out more, which is why these wall surfaces have been styled up with tiles demanding attention in striking patterns and classic black-and-white hues.
Successful? Effective? Stylish? We definitely think so.
Just because kids are young doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a stylishly decorated space. Ah, but there’s just something to cheery about colours that we would never ever ask that you completely eliminate it from a room that’s to be used by children.
So, what are our options? How about this bathroom’s commitment to style by being clad in chequered tiles for some pattern, yet still flaunting a decent selection of colours that’s sure to bring a smile to any youngster’s face?
With granite becoming more popular, many thought that the days of tiled surfaces were numbered. Luckily, that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, we think the combination of these two tried-and-tested surfaces produces quite the stunning effect.
Would you dare to combine a tiled wall/floor with exposed brick, granite surfaces or another equally enticing look?
From one room to another, have a look at these 12 heavenly bedroom ideas.