​10 great combinations of bathroom tiles

Choosing the type of lining for walls and/or floors becomes a crucial decision when it comes to the bathroom. As the bathroom is typically the smallest room in the house, any little mistake or design error can be magnified and look much worse than it really is. Having said that, bathrooms have truly changed throughout the years, going from a hidden and neglected space to being one of the house’s main rooms (albeit one that requires a lot of privacy) that help you flaunt your love for design.

If you are thinking of giving a new look to your bathroom, or you are simply in the process of furnishing and decorating it, we at homify recommend tiling. Why? Just have a look at these 10 examples…