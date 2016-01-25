Who dares the black kitchen?

When we want ambiance and brightness in the kitchen we usually turn towards white and lighter hues. However, when dealing with a large kitchen that receives an abundance of sunlight, back can be a very unique choice.

Using black in the kitchen will denote an elegance with a dramatic undertone. Much like your black clothes, it goes with everything and never lets you down. For example, it can be combined with white or grey, resulting in a refined and sober kitchen. Or you can go for a bolder palette, with pink splashes on the black background. The colour combinations are limitless!

What is more, black kitchens are low maintenance. With white floors and surfaces, dust, stains and footprints can become a daily headache. Black bears uncleanliness gracefully (even though that’s not an excuse to have a dirty kitchen). So, today we decided to take a visual journey on 6 ways to use black in your kitchen.

Don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!