Who dares the black kitchen?

When we want ambiance and brightness in the kitchen we usually turn towards white and lighter hues. However, when dealing with a large kitchen that receives an abundance of sunlight, back can be a very unique choice.
Using black in the kitchen will denote an elegance with a dramatic undertone. Much like your black clothes, it goes with everything and never lets you down. For example, it can be combined with white or grey, resulting in a refined and sober kitchen. Or you can go for a bolder palette, with pink splashes on the black background. The colour combinations are limitless!
What is more, black kitchens are low maintenance. With white floors and surfaces, dust, stains and footprints can become a daily headache. Black bears uncleanliness gracefully (even though that’s not an excuse to have a dirty kitchen). So, today we decided to take a visual journey on 6 ways to use black in your kitchen.
Don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!
The image above offers a great example on how black can be used in a sunlit kitchen to bring a sense of elegance and sophistication. The chrome colour of stainless steel defines the floor from the kitchen, while light hues on the cabinets and accessories ensure the atmosphere is not overwhelming.
The silvery tones are bright and reflective, counteracting the light retention qualities of the black worktops and base. An ultra-modern design that sits well within contemporary homes.
Using black on the kitchen cabinets has an aesthetic and practical purpose. The cabinets are often marked by sticky fingers as they are constantly opened and closed so they can become a cleaning annoyance. Black cabinets don’t show stains so easily.
We simply love the kitchen above by Baltera Architecture. The walls and surfaces use contrasting colour hues to highlight the black cabinets. However, you can also have the walls and cabinets in the same black shades to give a tone of mystery and depth in the kitchen. The result will be quite dramatic to say the least!
Another choice to bring black in your kitchen is with the stove. Generally, any appliance can adopt black shades in your kitchen. They will bring a sense of classiness to the room, especially when they are combined with the silvery mist of stainless steel.
In the image above, the kitchen island is made from mottled granite that complements the reflective steel's silvery tones. You can keep all of your appliances in dark hues so that they blend seamlessly with you kitchen set up.
This is for the courageous. Splashing black colour on your walls or floor (or even both), certainty requires a certain amount of mettle. We have already mentioned the light absorbing qualities of black so if you want to dare the black floor/wall, ensure that there is sufficient natural and artificial light in the kitchen.
In the image above, the white island breaks the minor tyranny of the black wall, while the windows make sure sunlight penetrates the kitchen. The chalkboard wall can be a practical and fun choice, especially for those with artistic skills.
Black furniture is another way to incorporate the dark shade in your kitchen’s design. The benefit of black furniture is that they require little maintenance. They can also make any kitchen décor look classy and chic.
You can also find durable and versatile materials (plastic or leather) in dark tones. For example, consider the image above, where both table and stools are in black hues, complementing the general dark decor of the kitchen.
Finally, we will leave you with the décor.
One of the most enjoyable stages of interior design is when we turn our attention to the objects that reflect our personality, as they're how we mark a space as being truly ours. The kitchen is no exception, of course.
The image shown here, shows stylish black pendant lights that drop close to the kitchen bar, creating an attractive spectacle. On the backdrop of the lighting fixtures, art pieces are hung on the wall. They can supplement or contrast the black tones, depending on the desired effect. Bowls and vases can also interchange between white and black for a distinguished end result.
Using black in your kitchen's decoration will allow you to play around with diverse colour combinations until you find something that truly represents you!
