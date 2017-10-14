​7 Feng Shui tricks to attract wealth into your home

Don’t stick with the belief that Feng Shui is just some sort of silly superstition, because there’s a reason why interior designers have been working alongside its principles for years.
As Feng Shui focuses on the flow of energy in a space, it’s a fantastic way to ensure easy movement and the right vibe in a home – however, true believers say that it can do so much more than that. If you follow the right tips, you could find you're actively drawing both health and wealth into your life, in addition to creating a beautiful and free-flowing layout.
Sounds fabulous, right? Let’s see what we need to do…
Want to encourage money-flow into your home/life? Make your front entrance appealing.
Literally speaking, your entrance should entice and draw positive energy and happiness towards it, so don't overlook the importance of creating a visually gorgeous and welcoming front door area.
When you start thinking about how positive energy and continuous flow is key to Feng Shui principles, it makes perfect sense that a water feature will need to feature somewhere in your home.
A cluttered home will hinder the flow of positive energy in your home. In fact, Feng Shui teaches us that good energy is stopped dead in its tracks by massive trinkets and an overflow of elements, so rather treat your living spaces to a decent clean-out and only leave behind the elements you really love.
A clean kitchen is a positive and vibrant space, filled with Feng Shui goodness, so if you're prone to leaving dirty dishes in the sink, better rethink that.
Always keep your surfaces clear and clean, throwing away any out-of-date food, to keep all that positive energy moving around and encouraging wealth to find you.
As well as having a de-clutter spree, you can have a serious clear-out to open up your home to new wealth. Holding onto clothes, trinkets and appliances that you no longer use, want or need, leads to your wealth being tied down to dead things.
Rather donate all those goodies you don’t need anymore to charity – after all, Feng Shui also teaches us that putting good energy out into the world will make it come back to you!
Injecting some of the right colour into your home can entice wealth into your life, but it's all about the tones you choose.
Red, violet and green are all positive shades that have been shown to help with Feng Shui energy flow and there's no limitation how you can use them, so your walls, furniture and textiles are all ripe for some colour!
We’re not 100% sure about the science behind it, but apparently plants with round leaves or red flowers are thought to be amongst the most effective for drawing wealth into your home. However, injecting a little nature is always a great idea, regardless of the blooms.
And remember to place a few plants near doorways, as they help with managing a consistent flow of energy from room to room.
