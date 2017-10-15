​Watch a 1970s house get a stunning new look

Here on homify we are always super excited when an old, outdated space gets a second chance in life, which is why we regularly check out ‘before and after’ projects – like today’s one, which comes from Dwell Design, an architectural firm in Fareham. The project that they’re sharing with us is located in Sarisbury Green, Hampshire, and it’s here where a house straight out of the 1970s underwent a decent renovation and got treated to a single-storey orangery, as well as first-floor and garage extensions to give it a shiny (and much more practical) new look.

The budget for this amazing project? £300,000. And the results? Priceless!