​Watch a 1970s house get a stunning new look

Here on homify we are always super excited when an old, outdated space gets a second chance in life, which is why we regularly check out ‘before and after’ projects – like today’s one, which comes from Dwell Design, an architectural firm in Fareham. The project that they’re sharing with us is located in Sarisbury Green, Hampshire, and it’s here where a house straight out of the 1970s underwent a decent renovation and got treated to a single-storey orangery, as well as first-floor and garage extensions to give it a shiny (and much more practical) new look.
The budget for this amazing project? £300,000. And the results? Priceless!
Although the house did present decent potential before the renovation project, we can see why it wanted a new look – it did look a bit outdated, don’t you agree?
Plus, the owners had the space to play with, so why not?
Notice the difference? With that extra volume, additional windows/glass doors, and glass ceiling stylishly protruding from the top, it’s hard not to. Watch how the dark-coated bricks brilliantly fit in with the existing structure’s look at the back, providing a most suitable finish.
At the front of the house, gable dormers keep in line with the original form of the house while utilising the same material as the main structure. All new extensions are highly insulated to improve the sustainability credentials of the house.
And what do we get to see in the new ground-floor space? A light, airy and open environment which beautifully combines a dining room and orangery, with both spaces getting to enjoy superb garden views thanks to the abundance of glass doors and windows.
The orangery extension provides a suitable connection between the existing house and extensive garden.
The first floor provides a new master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite. It also adds additional bedroom accommodation and annexe living areas, severely upping this house’s style and functionality.
Let’s sneak a peek at a few more images of this excellent project.
