Funky bedside lamps for kids

Bedside lamps are not something that fills us with inspiration necessarily. Yet, they are an essential piece of bedroom furniture for most rooms. We use them so we don't have to have the harsh light of the big light in the middle of the room. They offer a soft glow to the room and are great for kids to fall asleep to with left on.
Lamps needs not be boring and dull. We love a mix of modern and traditional, to the outright funky. We have selected few that we think cover all of these labels. Sometimes we like things to look traditional and on occasion, there is a need for it to just be something a little different.
Silver and grey look really futuristic when put together. This nursery set from Kinderoo is fantastic. We love that it isn't the traditional pastel colours that you associate with children and nurseries. It is really gender neutral and would suit girls or boys. The lamp is really funky looking and fits the room perfectly. It really all goes well together and we can see this design working well in a large or small room. The lamp would offer a nice soft light for your baby, to feel safe and secure, as they drifted off.
When it comes to a bedside lamp, we feel manoeuvrability can be important. If your child is of an age where they can read, or want to look at books, then positioning the lamp can be really important. We all know kids like to be comfortable and feel warm in bed, so a bedside lamp that moves is perfect. This lamp has an arm that goes up and down, whilst the head is multi-directional and can shine the light wherever they want.
A bedside lamp isn't always convenient. Sometimes there is no room for a bedside table to accommodate a lamp. Does this mean that your child shouldn't have an additional light? We don't think so. You can buy floor lamps that can achieve the same effect as a bedside lamp. They can be placed pretty much anywhere and offer a less harsh lighting option. We love the simplicity of the stripes on this lampshade and the wooden pole and base would match a variety of decor.
From the modern to the traditional, we did say we would cover it all. This lamp is very traditional. The small base and cream lampshade take us back to a different era. It sits well in this simply decorated room and we love that about it. It doesn't stand out hugely, but without it, we think the room wouldn't feel as warm. Right beside the child's bed, it will provide a good light for bedtime reading.
We love this. The glass base of this lamp looks like a vase, but with the lampshade on the top there is no mistaking it for what it really is. The yellow lampshade offers a lovely warm glow when the light shines through. The shape of the lamp is something simple and beautiful. Without the glass, the lamp is very much just an ordinary lamp. With the addition of the glass surround, it has just lifted the lamp to a whole new level. It feels modern and would look brilliant in any teenagers room. This wouldn't suit a younger child due to the glass element.
Blue can often be associated with coldness. We don't agree in this instance. The blue of the base of this lamp is a lovely shimmery glass that makes it look ornamental. The shape gives it the appearance of a globe almost, and it just feels a little different. The lampshade contrasts the base with it's earthy tones and helps tie it into the rooms decor. Once more this is more fitting for an older child due to the glass.
No matter how you decorate your kids room, we sometimes think simplicity is key. There is sometimes a feeling that we should overcomplicate with more decorative items, when occasionally, we need to stick to the simple things. This lamp does just that. It The straight lines of the lamp are very modern. It is perfect for positioning near a bed or a desk for homework or reading. The head is very directional, offering the perfect light for doing a variety of things.
From the sleek and modern to the funky and fun. Bedside lamps really can be dictated by the age of the child concerned. We have looked at glass, that can't be for younger children, so here is an alternative for younger children. A fun looking orange and white lamp that resembles a mushroom. We love the fun aspect of this light and the fact that your younger child will think it is fun too. Positioned next to the book case, it is in the perfect place for some reading.
We have done glass and mushrooms, so why not pineapples? We love this. It is quite simply just utterly bizarre in design, but that is the appeal of it. We think it would look great in an older kids bedroom to give a definite feeling of fun. White in colour, the light still gives off a warm glow though the lamp. It offers enough of a light to function as a bedside lamp and it is utterly unique.
Of course natural light is the best, generally speaking. However not all rooms are subject to having an accessible window. Basements for example, don't always have a window. Besides, when it comes to bedtime, there is no daylight left. Table lamps have a great use, but what if there is no table? We love this blue light above the beds in this room. It is incredibly modern and something that offers a light to all the beds in the space. There is no room for individual lamps and this seems like a great solution.