Funky bedside lamps for kids

Bedside lamps are not something that fills us with inspiration necessarily. Yet, they are an essential piece of bedroom furniture for most rooms. We use them so we don't have to have the harsh light of the big light in the middle of the room. They offer a soft glow to the room and are great for kids to fall asleep to with left on.

Lamps needs not be boring and dull. We love a mix of modern and traditional, to the outright funky. We have selected few that we think cover all of these labels. Sometimes we like things to look traditional and on occasion, there is a need for it to just be something a little different.