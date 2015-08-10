The home of dark secrets

We see many new builds here on homify, though few are as memorable as the home we are about to take a tour of today. Located in the heart of West Germany, there's so much to love about this residence designed by the renown firm of Aprikari gmbh. It's a home that's been designed in an unapologetic modern style, but with the intent to create warm and alluring family settings. We love in particular the alfresco area that includes plenty of comfy couches to share quality time with family and friends alike. See for yourself…
Entrance to the home is made by passing underneath the stunning metal sheet cladding that wraps around the home. The combination of the silver metal sheets and the dark-charcoal rendering creates a sophisticated look for the entrance. A touch of greenery is provided by the inclusion of two lush pot plants that flank the entrance point.
Let's take another look of the exterior of the home but this time from further back on the street. There’s a sense of boldness to the home thanks to its simple, yet striking symmetry. The simplicity of the design acts as a means of enhancing the colours and textures of the materials chosen, and to also draw focus to the homes strong lines. Interestingly, the fencing is constructed using clustered stones set into wiring.
Looking inside, we can begin to appreciate the modern décor of the shared kitchen and dining room. Our gaze is instantly drawn towards the kitchen where all the working surfaces and cabinetry are shaded in black. We can see the appliances integrate nicely against the glossy cabinetry to great effect. Four industrial style downlights totally illuminate the kitchen, meaning the occupants can enjoy undertaking their culinary ambitions in the best light possible.
In most houses, a hallway is a simple transitional space usually utilised to house necessary items, and is rarely decorated with much thought or effort. It's a rarity that a hallway can be a focal point within a house, but this isn't your common house. Here we can see an amazing feature wall consisting of a mixture of different patterned shapes and effects. It provides an interesting contrast in the muted scenery displayed in the rest of the space.
The bedroom reflects the modern style seen in the rest of the house. The colour palette provides a serene and neutral setting, balanced wonderfully by the rich texture of the stack stoned wall, carefully placed soft rug and thoughtful artwork. The bed linen is of dreamy shades of white and soft browns which work wonderfully within the bedrooms monochrome colour palette, creating an ambience that is nothing short of relaxing and calm.
The architects have decided to decorate the main bathroom in a manner that oozes luxury and sophistication. All fittings and fixtures are modern and on trend, with the inbuilt mirror propelling the available light across the space. Accents of gold and browns match perfectly to create a bathroom that's unique in its own right.
From this perspective, we can appreciate the homes open plan. An open layout such as this not only offers that sought after modern living experience, but it also creates a great space to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of urban living. As captured here, the joined living room and alfresco area is an amazing setting in the evening. The sofas have been placed to be entered towards the modern fireplace rather than upon a TV like in most houses. As seen glowing in the background, the wall mounted TV features an orange back-light which acts more as a piece of artwork than a source of entertainment.
Emerging outside, we can see the alfresco and garden area of the home consists of a variety of spaces that provide room for entertainment, relaxation, leisure, and overall—a sanctuary away from the chaos and stress of urban living.We love the outdoor furniture choice which has made the alfresco area so inviting and comfy.
