When a dream becomes reality

Minimalist purists will simply love this unique home which seems to embody everything that's great about the minimalist architecture and décor style. After receiving the design brief from their clients, the German architects set out to design and build a home that would not only reflect a minimalist style home, but a home that would provide the young family with the perfect setting to grow and flourish. Let’s take a closer look at this exceptional family home…
The exterior is certainly an innovative architectural design. A white render emphasises the bold symmetrical form of the home which appears to have an almost stacked-like appearance. It appears as if the design has been inspired by the iconic modernist styles from the 1950s and 60s. Trees and small hedges have been planted in front of the home to help break up the solid mass of the white façade.
The rear façade maintains a similar appearance as the front, however glazing has become far more prominent. The transparency ensures that the homes northern orientation is taken advantage of, as well as offering those inside a different view of the surrounding landscape from each room of the house.
The home also has many exciting and surprising details to offer, such as cuts and recesses, which provide beautiful vistas and let the house look different from every angle.
Interiors are flooded with natural light which enhances the all-white scheme selected for the communal spaces. The décor is a cool blend of ultra modernity and state of the art technology. Take for example the contemporary fireplace. Most European homes contain a fireplace but few look as beautiful as this.
The kitchen just beyond the living room continues the white scheme, with the majority of the surfaces and cabinetry being a shade of white. We love in particular the gloss finish applied to the cabinetry which acts as a reflective surface for the light to bounce off. This is especially important considering that this section of the home has a limited source of natural light. As a result, the kitchen has been kitted out with a diversity of lighting types which can create help create different settings when needed.
In the ensuite bathroom, the minimalist style is continues to great effect. A warm tone has been selected for the space between the washing area and the mirror. The brown really stands out from the crispness of its white backdrop.
Overall, inside and out, the holistic minimalist design creates a striking impression. For another similar minimalist inspired design be sure to click the link below.