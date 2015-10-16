9 stylish single bunk beds

Sleeping is one of the most important times of the day and there are many bedroom arrangements to optimise any sleeping space. Bunk bed's for example, are one of those great and fun alternatives that are fun, practical and can make a room look great and of course save space. Everyone has one point in their life shared a sleeping space with another sibling, friend or family member so using bunk beds is a perfect option when sharing a room. Whatever the situation, bunk beds are a great solution to a variety of scenarios and are ideal for children!
At homify today. we have selected 9 fun and practical single bunk bed ideas that will suit any style and design! Have a browse through them and share with us your thoughts in the comments section.
We love this bunk bed. Made by e-side, we think these beds are very quirky. They are very contemporary and of the moment, this set of bunk beds are brilliant. The yellow offers an excellent contrast to the wooden floor boards and they compliment each other beautifully. Suitable for a boy or a girl, they would go in any bedroom. The slimline ladder makes the beds look more compact. They even have shelf storage at either end, adding to the appeal.
Ok, so we know it isn't a bunk bed, but it is a stylish high sleeper, and the height resembles a bunk bed, so we wanted to include it to show some contrast on the options available. You might just want a singular bunk. The design of this bed is very clever. The stairs leading up to the bed negate the need for a ladder, meaning there is space for a wardrobe and a desk at the front. The matching wardrobes are a lovely addition too, giving even more storage.
From the high sleeper to the mid. As a contrast to the other bunks and the high up sleepers, we wanted to show you this single bunk. It is a mid rise, which is perfect for sightly younger children who you, perhaps, don't want to sleep up too high. This bed is very simple, but clever too. The additional storage is perfect for clothes or toys, or both! Whatever you use it for, we think it is an excellent combination of function and design.
This single bunk bed is stunning! The high bed is perfect for any child who wants to be higher up. The lower bed is perfect for a sibling or overnight guest. The curved ladder helps the sharp edges of the bed feel softer and adds to the slightly futuristic look of the bed. The wardrobe is a good storage option too. Not to mention the drawers ,which are the height of the bed. Lots of storage!
Modern is the only word we can think of for this room. It is certainly contemporary in design. The orange and white look bright at first glance, but if you spend a minute just looking at it and taking it in, we think it just looks amazing. The bookshelves and wardrobe space offer a lot of storage around the bed, meaning there is no need for freestanding units. The bed itself has a pull out option for a guest sleeper. The design is lovely and simple, but very practical.
We love this look. Perfect for a longer bedroom, this design can be a space saver. With the top bunk accessed by a small staircase at the end, it leaves enough room for a desk underneath it. A great option for an older child's bedroom. The small wardrobe in-between the bunks is a lovely additional storage area too. The lower bed has storage all around it and some built in shelves. Between the two beds, there is enough room for two children in this room with ease.
We think this design is great. A blue that can be for girls as well as boys. The top bunk has a staircase up to it, which has come to be the most common option in this selection, because it works. The wardrobes match brilliantly and are really high, giving a lot of storage. The lower bed is on wheels, meaning you can move it around, giving much more flexibility. A room we love for boys and girls alike.
We do like a bit of clever design. This set of single bunk beds are delightful.The design makes them quite compact and lovely to look at. The desk underneath them is perfect for an older child to do their homework at. A child can choose whichever bed they want to sleep in if the room is theirs alone. Otherwise it is a perfect space for two siblings to share. Especially with the extra storage attached.
The style of this bed is compact. The designers have gone for bunk beds that are practical as well as stylish. The wood design is an ageless one, meaning they could easily be handed down the family over the years. The shelves and storage solutions make them perfect for a shared bedroom. The top bunk has a good safety rail, so there will be accidental falls during the night.
