The Tetris Block House

Today on homify we want to show you how patience can be well rewarded. To quote Benjamin Franklin, ’“He that can have patience can have what he will”. This is certainly the case here.

In this amazing story it took almost 30 years for the owners to build their dream home. The cause of the long wait was a dusty old town plan that inhibited any residential building of contemporary design. A modernisation of the town plan was well overdue and finally occurred less than three years ago. Having discussed for months in council meetings over the design details of the home, our experts finally received the green light to build this spectacular home.