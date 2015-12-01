The Tetris Block House

Today on homify we want to show you how patience can be well rewarded. To quote Benjamin Franklin, ’“He that can have patience can have what he will”. This is certainly the case here.
In this amazing story it took almost 30 years for the owners to build their dream home. The cause of the long wait was a dusty old town plan that inhibited any residential building of contemporary design. A modernisation of the town plan was well overdue and finally occurred less than three years ago. Having discussed for months in council meetings over the design details of the home, our experts finally received the green light to build this spectacular home.
The design of the house was inspired by the Bauhaus style and is characterized by its cubist design. Consisting of flat roofs, a variety of different sized windows and an overall minimalist style, it's a home of unapologetic modernity and really stands out in the neighbourhood.
The plot is located on a northern slope so, in order to provide sufficient light for the internal spaces, the main building was orientated in a position that would make use of all the available light during the day.
From this perspective we can also see the considerable amount of ground work that was undertaken. The bulk of the ground level of the home was dug into the slope of the hill to ensure that the internal spaces and overall look of the building remained uninterrupted.
Here we can see from the house from the garden and outdoor entertaining area. A sense of openness is achieved with the inside space leading directly outdoors via retractable sliding doors. Due to the house being on a slope, significant work was undertaken to align the internal spaces with the external areas. As you can appreciate, movement is fluid and uninterrupted between indoor and outdoor areas.
Internally, the home expresses itself as an open and light-filled environment. An all-white scheme has been employed throughout every room in the home to ensure that the sense of openness and light is enhanced.
A five-square-foot skylight on the top flat roof floods the internal spaces with glorious sunshine. Connecting the levels of the home is a pair of timber staircases. Glass walls and glass guardrails reinforce the transparent character and let the whole house become a bright and open act.
As expected the living room doesn't disappoint. There are high quality finishes throughout the room with an emphasis upon creating an inclusive setting for family and friends to congregate.
Also in this image we can see just how effortless the transition between internal and external spaces is for the owners. The living room feels so spacious thanks to the retractable sliding panels, which reveal the scenic view of the garden and nature beyond. Overall, it has been a fantastic investment for the owners and was well worth the wait.
