Better sleep starts with the perfect bed

Restful sleep is something we all need, but a surprising number of us don't get it. There can be many factors that contribute to diminished rest time, but don't your bed be one of them. Especially when it can be so simple to transform it into the perfect sleepy spot that you'll never want to leave.
From picking the right mattress through to choosing the comfiest bed linen, we have a host of tips that will see you sleeping through the night in no time, just don't nod off while you're reading them, you need to see them all!
We know that you might be thinking that stylish furniture can't necessarily perform any better than something plain, but in order to get better sleep, you have to set the scene. Basically, you need to present your bedroom in such a way that you can't wait to be in there and from here, your brain will do the rest by making you assume it is time for bed. Clever thing, the brain!
We love this natural wood headboard that has been used by T2 and set against the daring navy and white stripes and crisp white bed linen, this nautical vibe is sure to have you drifting off in no time.
We are all different, as are our needs, so when it comes to choosing the right mattress, trial and error will come into play. You will absolutely need to physically visit a shop where you can lay on a few different types and be sure to inform the sales staff about any back or neck problems, as they will most likely be able to help you identify a mattress that will help.
Some people like a soft mattress, but others need a firmer one to perfectly support their body, so for better sleep, make sure you are really thinking about yourself and listening to your body.
As we've already said, setting the scene can be just as important for getting better sleep as your bed itself, so be sure to accessorise it with plenty of soft furnishings and extra touches geared towards comfort. Scatter cushions and throw pillows are the perfect addition as you can choose to discard them, or sleep with them for some extra luxury.
We always think that a bed that has been given some extra attention looks far more inviting and if you want to get into bed, the chances are, you will sleep a lot more soundly.
We can't speak for everyone, but four poster beds have long appealed to a lot of us, thanks to the romantic nature of them. With soft drapes and added privacy, every night could feel like your very own version of Romeo And Juliet, minus the unfortunate ending, of course!
Even a very delicate swathe of muslin is enough to make you feel that you are shutting the world out and embracing better sleep and when it looks beautiful as well, there really isn't a downside is there? We know that a beautiful bedroom that helps us go to sleep is at the top of our wish list!
Sensory experiences can be a fantastic way to ensure you are getting better sleep. We're not expecting you to unleash your inner 50 Shades Of Grey and start using blindfolds though! All you have to do is train your brain to associate certain things with drifting off to the land of nod. It sounds simple doesn't it?
We think that this faux fur throw and cushion combo looks gorgeous, but more than that, the soft material naturally invites you to stroke it, which in turn relaxes you and makes you feel sleepy. For better sleep, we suggest adding a similar throw to your sofa so that just before bedtime you can start to relax yourself by caressing it. You see? No whips and chains necessary!
You will no doubt have heard the school of thought that if you look good, you feel good and the same can be said for your bed. Taking the time to deck it out with pretty bed linen that feels soft and cosy will have you enjoying better sleep before you have even counted your second sheep!
Brushed cotton is a lovely choice for cold winter months, while Egyptian cotton makes for wonderful summer linens. The more you look forward to getting into bed, the better you sleep will be, so how about not buying new jeans this month and treating your bed to something fancy instead?
For more lovely bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Master Bedroom Decorating Ideas. Once you have your bed the way you want it, you might want to start thinking about the rest of the room!