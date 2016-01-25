London Home design with a Heart-Stopping Interior

There are occasions when we come across houses that really blow us away and we mean really. They're the perfect combination of finishing touches, inspired home design and functionality and we find ourselves stopped dead in our tracks as we look at them. This is one such house!

From the outside, this is a beautiful home, with gothic touches that add just the right amount of drama to instil a natural curiosity to see more and thank goodness they do. As we walk inside, the eclectic, stylish and stunning design scheme comes to life, shattering all expectations that the exterior might conjure.

Let's take a closer look and see if you are as impressed as we are by this incredible interior!