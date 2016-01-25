London Home design with a Heart-Stopping Interior

There are occasions when we come across houses that really blow us away and we mean really. They're the perfect combination of finishing touches, inspired home design and functionality and we find ourselves stopped dead in our tracks as we look at them. This is one such house!
From the outside, this is a beautiful home, with gothic touches that add just the right amount of drama to instil a natural curiosity to see more and thank goodness they do. As we walk inside, the eclectic, stylish and stunning design scheme comes to life, shattering all expectations that the exterior might conjure.
Let's take a closer look and see if you are as impressed as we are by this incredible interior!
What immediately strikes us about this house, that serves as the location for a stellar interior design revamp from Inglis Badrashi Loddo, is how serious it looks. A large, double-fronted property, this is certainly no wall flower and, with gothic arches and a steep pitched roof, we don't get a sense of whimsy or fun.
With such a stern exterior, there is plenty of scope for creating an expectation-shattering interior scheme and with the amount of space that must be on offer, the potential is endless. However, from out on the street there are no clues as to what can be found inside…
What a lovely front-facing living room this is! With polished hardwood flooring, low-level seating and that fantastic heritage fireplace all working together, the end result is a room that looks perfectly fit for adults who enjoy their leisure time.
By keeping the walls white, the space feels large and allows for a greater variation in the textiles and accessories being used. We love the contrast of the grey velvet sofa with a faux fur throw and even a deep pile rug. What a sensory overload, but is the rest of the house so sensible?
Landings with sofas are one of our all time favourite things. Not because we need a rest when we have climbed some stairs, but because it feels like such a luxurious touch and never more so than here, with a stunning eclectic settee in place.
In the background we can see some interesting lights and what looks to be an enormous window but, for now, those are still a mystery. All we can assume is that the view from this vantage point is spectacular and probably overlooks an astounding open plan area below.
Well, there is no overlooking this window any more, is there? An incredible addition to a fabulous home, it simply drinks in natural light from the rear garden, offering the most wonderful connection to nature. Amplifying the dizzying ceiling height, this window is so much more than just glazing; it's a key feature of the house and we love it.
Looking up, we can appreciate the numerous pendulum globe lights that almost look to be suspended in a random fashion. However, given the dining function of this space, we know they will project the perfect amount of light throughout the room. Is that wood-panelling on the walls as well? Is there anything this house can't accept and make incredible?
You may have been wondering what was contained underneath the landing that showcases a sofa that puts Joseph's Technicolor Dreamcoat to shame. The answer is a wonderfully decked out kitchen!
Reaching through to the front of the house to allow light to penetrate from every angle, this beautiful, cosy and intensely stylish kitchen really ticks all the high end detail boxes. With an exposed brick wall, industrial fixtures and what looks to be a polished concrete worktop, this is a dream kitchen for everyone, from amateur cooks to professional chefs.
When you hire a professional team to carry out a total revamp of your interior design scheme, you don't expect shortcuts or any spaces to be neglected, which is demonstrably the case here.
Even the bathroom looks utterly out of this world! The daring black walls, checkerboard floor, modern ceramics and spacious layout of this fascinatingly-shaped room ensures this is a bathroom like no other. Just look at all the clever lighting!
A truly unique and gorgeous home, we have fallen totally in love with everything about it. There's nothing at all we would change, but the question is, would you?
