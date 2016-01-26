Bright ideas for rooms without windows

The benefits of natural sunlight cannot be underestimated, but just because we need it, it doesn't mean that every room in our house will be able to give us access to it! Oddly-shaped houses, basement conversions and re-purposed spaces can all offer valuable additional space in our homes, but not always a window.

Windowless rooms do not need to be dark, oppressive spaces, as there are a host of fantastic ideas for brightening them up and making them more pleasant to be in and we thought it might be a good idea to tell you about some of them!

Take a look at our top tips for creating fantastic windowless rooms and see if you want to follow any of our ideas!