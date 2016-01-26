To the Dream Manor Born

Barn conversions are fast becoming one of the most popular home project incarnations in the UK and when you see what can be achieved, there is little wonder! A great way to access large volumes of space, with open plan living being a natural choice, these incredible developments are never far from our minds when we need a little inspiration.

The team behind this particular project acknowledge it as, ’A sensitive conservation project in which the exterior of a 17th Century Grade II listed barn was restored and its interior transformed into a state-of-the art contemporary dwelling. The exterior design respects the architectural and historic interest of the building and the use of minimal fenestration and an innovative glazing system ensures that there is no loss to the original timber structure. The generous open plan lounge and dining room occupy the full height of the building and the original timbers are clearly visible. An important feature of the design is the sweeping view from the first floor library/gallery from which it is possible to see the full length of the barn and appreciate the pleasing proportions of the intact 17th Century structure.’

It already sounds like something that needs to be seen to be fully understood, appreciated and believed, so let's do exactly that by taking a peek!