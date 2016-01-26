You can have a nice bathroom in your rented home

Let's take a moment to be real about the housing market in the UK right now. With prices soaring, it is taking first time buyers a lot longer to save up the deposits they need, meaning that many people are still renting when they wish they could be buying. Rather than bemoaning this situation, let's take some time to think about ways you can make your rented home just a little nicer and more personal.
A rented bathroom might feel as though it offers limited customisation opportunities, but we are here to show you some quick and easy ways to add a little zing to the most private room in the house! You won't need to break the bank to try these techniques and who knows, you might actually fall in love with your bathroom all over again! Just remember that the key to making a rented house a home is putting a lot of yourself into it.
Let's take a look at some low-cost bathroom makeover tips!
Our first tip is one that is not only great value, but super easy to follow. Put in simple terms; keep your rented bathroom clean! Treat your home exactly as you would if you owned it and you will find that you develop a sense of pride in it far more quickly.
Be sure to design yourself an easy to stick to cleaning rota and keep an eye out for any areas that are more prone to mildew build up, such as Mastik around the top of the bathtub. By paying particular attention to these spots, you will ensure a sparkling and beautiful bathroom, just like this one from Royal Lagos, all year round.
If you walk into your rented bathroom and don't see much of your own personality or taste in there, a super simple way to combat this is to select a suitably funky and fun shower curtain! With every print imaginable now freely available in shower curtain format, thanks to the Internet, in a matter of seconds and with only a few pounds spent, you will have a bathroom that literally screams of you and your decorating style!
The best part about this tip is that shower curtains should be replaced regularly, so if you find yourself wanting to mix things up again, you can simply choose another pattern. Fab!
If you've taken the plunge and installed a fantastic shower curtain in your rented bathroom, you might want to consider adding some complementary accessories so as to perk up your ceramics a little bit.
When you don't own the home you live in, naturally, large items such as bathroom suites will not be something you want to replace, but choosing to accessorise them is a good option. How about a leopard print toilet brush holder? Maybe some patterned toilet paper could be fun too. If you're feeling a little retro, perhaps a pedestal mat in a bright colour could give your space a lift!
Adding removable storage to a rented bathroom is a great way to change up the dynamic and really alter the way the space works and it's even more dramatic if you have some fabulous items you want to put on display.
We love this super stylish and minimal ladder shelving design, as it not only takes up a small amount of room, it also makes a dramatic impression! Finished in a wonderfully bright hue, this gorgeous shelving system is the perfect location for storing spare towels and toiletries in a bid to keep the rest of the bathroom clutter-free and spacious.
When it comes to integrating art into your home, the bathroom might not be the first location that you think of, but perhaps it should be! While other rooms make light work of accepting your style and design tastes, the bathroom is somewhat of a blank canvas, meaning that it takes a little more effort to make your mark.
A rented bathroom is a great place to install some gorgeous artwork in order to allow your unique style to filter through every part of your home. We also think that a coat of bathroom paint in a fabulous colour, such as the lilac seen here, is a quick and easy way to make your walls a real reflection of you.
If the idea of painting walls, updating shower curtains or funky toilet roll holders doesn't quite hit the mark, how about starting small with your rented bathroom revamp? By bringing in some moisture loving plants, in pretty pots, not only will you improve the air quality in your bathroom, you will add a new aesthetic that brightens and improves the surroundings. What a marvellous notion! Changing your room and improving the air you breathe, all for a couple of pounds!
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Latest Modern Bathroom Trends. If something cutting edge and contemporary is what you're after, we have all the tips you need!