You can have a nice bathroom in your rented home

Let's take a moment to be real about the housing market in the UK right now. With prices soaring, it is taking first time buyers a lot longer to save up the deposits they need, meaning that many people are still renting when they wish they could be buying. Rather than bemoaning this situation, let's take some time to think about ways you can make your rented home just a little nicer and more personal.

A rented bathroom might feel as though it offers limited customisation opportunities, but we are here to show you some quick and easy ways to add a little zing to the most private room in the house! You won't need to break the bank to try these techniques and who knows, you might actually fall in love with your bathroom all over again! Just remember that the key to making a rented house a home is putting a lot of yourself into it.

Let's take a look at some low-cost bathroom makeover tips!