Home décor projects to battle the winter blues

This is a tough one for us, as we love winter! The cold evenings that make you light the fire and snuggle up with a loved one, the possibility of snow and the natural desire to add blankets and cushions to every room; it's an interior designer's dream! However, we know that not everybody shares our enthusiasm for the cooler seasons and if the post-Christmas winter blues have hit you, we have some fantastic project ideas to share with you!

Throwing yourself, full throttle, into a new decorating project could give you the focus and drive you need to stop feeling down and depressed and start being productive and house proud! We've thought up some fab ideas for you to get your teeth into, so put down that hot water bottle, cast aside the duvet and let's get creative!