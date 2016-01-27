Home décor projects to battle the winter blues

This is a tough one for us, as we love winter! The cold evenings that make you light the fire and snuggle up with a loved one, the possibility of snow and the natural desire to add blankets and cushions to every room; it's an interior designer's dream! However, we know that not everybody shares our enthusiasm for the cooler seasons and if the post-Christmas winter blues have hit you, we have some fantastic project ideas to share with you!
Throwing yourself, full throttle, into a new decorating project could give you the focus and drive you need to stop feeling down and depressed and start being productive and house proud! We've thought up some fab ideas for you to get your teeth into, so put down that hot water bottle, cast aside the duvet and let's get creative!
When the winter blues hit and all you want to do is curl up and wait for spring to arrive, why not do exactly that? Once you've created a cosy corner for yourself, that is! Take a look around your living room and see where could be the perfect location for a little bit of you time and add all of your favourite things, from rugs through to a lovely cushion, some books you keep meaning to get through and maybe a little reading lamp.
We love this room, from Decalaage, that offers not only a cosy space for the whole family to convene in, but also convenient little pockets of room for creating private snuggle zones. Divine!
If the winter blues are getting to you, why not throw yourself into a revamp project? Even if you only seek to paint a wall or two, the change up will have a really positive impact on your general demeanour and well being. To make sure that you are getting as much benefit as possible from your project, however, we don't think you should consider anything other than a nice bright, warm, colour addition!
What else could chase away the cold winter blues like a vibrant orange wall? We can't think of much and it is having such a positive effect on the wider room! A total style evolution with just one coat. That's the kind of project we love!
It's always tough to get over the post-Christmas winter blues isn't it? The weather is cold and miserable in the UK, we're all back to work and when you come home it feels like mere minutes before the alarm clock is going off again to wake you up. There is a way to combat this though and we think that injecting a little fun is a good place to start.
If you don't have time for painting walls or creating a cosy corner, why not start small by investing in a fun piece of furniture for the house? Something silly and whimsical that you've always liked, but never taken the plunge and bought. A pink rope hand chair might not be for everyone, but it certainly raises a smile and gives a good insight into how positive a new addition can be.
We don't know what kind of sorcery is keeping the plants in their containers here, but we do know that adding blooms to your home is a fantastic, natural and holistic way to beat the winter blues into submission! By purifying the air we breathe and adding a little colour and vibrancy, plants quickly dispel any negativity.
To truly combat seasonal depression, we think you should try to include plants in every room! The living room will be able to house larger, more dramatic blooms, while your bathroom can easily accept moisture-loving varieties. Even those of you without a green bone in your body can take advantage of plants… simply look for low maintenance blooms, such as cacti, that look after themselves!
Winter blues can be symptomatic of something a little more serious, so don't be too quick to dismiss them entirely. If you think you may suffer from a touch of Seasonal Affective Disorder, not only should you visit your GP, you should also seek to get as much light into your surroundings as possible!
It's a sad thing when you get up for work in the dark, spend a day in an office and then come home in the dark as you rarely get to see the sun or feel the benefits that it offers, but by including light throughout your home and garden, you will be surprised at what a lift it gives you. Finally, an excuse to wrap your trees in fairy lights!
What does the term 'winter blues' make you picture? Cold, sterile rooms and unhappy faces, no doubt! To make sure that you are fighting against this, take the time to really make your home as warm, cosy and snuggly as possible.
We don't mean that you need to totally redecorate, but you could add some new cushions to your sofa, maybe invest in a fluffy rug or two and get some soft lighting creating a lovely ambiance. You never know, with all this romantic lighting in place, winter might become your favourite season!
For more seasonal inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Unmissable Advice For Creating A Snug Winter Home. We think you'll soon be falling in love with winter!