Don't you just love it when a house has the ability to surprise you? You think you know what the interior is going to look like and then all those expectations are blown out of the water, proving that you really can't judge a book by the cover.
This delightful terrace in Clapham is the perfect example of a house defying all preconceptions to deliver a killer blow with the interior design scheme. And just wait until you see the breathtaking terrace!
Let's take a look and see if you are as surprised as we were…
While we think this charming terrace house has bags of character and looks nice enough, we wouldn't necessarily look at it and assume it had a secret of the magnitude that it does. After all, you always expect at least some external sign when an amazing home renovation has happened on the inside.
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors have taken a wonderfully usable family home in London and totally transformed it beyond belief. If you don't believe us, let's take a closer look. Prepare to be shocked though, we were!
A basement conversion is always guaranteed to turn heads but this one really is something very special. Having dug down and out into the garden, what has been created is a fantastically free-flowing space that exudes beautiful style and elegant design.
Just take a look at this super relaxed living room. With this functional room having been brought downstairs, there is a really cosy vibe that a ground floor room simply wouldn't be able to match. We love the use of low level furniture, which really accentuates the underground vibe.
Step back and you can start to really appreciate the proportions and layout of this subterranean dream home. Stairs, finished in a classic style so as to tie in with the original floors, lead into this languid and chilled out living room. This in turn offers two doorways to what looks to be an open plan kitchen.
While it can be easy for underground developments to feel dark and unwelcoming, light colours, soft lighting and a flagrant acceptance of location have made this room feel exceptionally cosy and snug. Plus, there looks to be a lot of light pouring in through that next room…
Wow! We told this was a house that was guaranteed to surprise you, didn't we? Just look at this amazing new space. Who would have thought that something like this could be created by digging down? Well, the design team obviously did.
We can now see just how so much light is able to flood the basement as a large glass roof is in place, with the added benefit of blinds for when privacy is needed. This massive kitchen/dining room blew us away and has us dreaming of what could be possible in our home.
It's clear that this is an unusual and exceptionally high end extension. However, it's the fine details that speak volumes rather than merely the wealth of extra space that's literally been created out of dirt.
Dark hardwood flooring runs throughout this level, adding a real richness to the otherwise lightly finished rooms and everywhere you look, designer furniture has been added for practicality as well as effect. The use of spotlights is ingenious as it prevents the ceiling height feeling too low, bringing dazzling illumination at the flick of a switch.
Can we live here, please? We really won't be any trouble!
As if a stunning living room and large kitchen/diner wasn't enough to really sell this amazing basement conversion, the design team have added a beautiful deck area as well.
Finished in wonderful dark wood to complement the interior styling, this lovely al fresco area can be opened up into the house itself, thanks to folding French doors. With plants throughout the whole conversion, nature and the outside is never far away, helping to alleviate any potential claustrophobia and, more than that, they also look gorgeous.
What a home! Were we right when we said this would be a surprise? You really can't get a hint of any of this from the outside, can you?
For more lovely extra floors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Mezzanine Designs On Another Level. You can build up as well as down!