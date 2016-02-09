Don't you just love it when a house has the ability to surprise you? You think you know what the interior is going to look like and then all those expectations are blown out of the water, proving that you really can't judge a book by the cover.

This delightful terrace in Clapham is the perfect example of a house defying all preconceptions to deliver a killer blow with the interior design scheme. And just wait until you see the breathtaking terrace!

Let's take a look and see if you are as surprised as we were…