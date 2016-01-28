Ingenious ideas for decorating a small bedroom

Every room is a world within four walls. A cubic universe that has its own physical laws, disordered order and a unique beauty. The problem with this is that we sometimes forget that not all rooms are colossal in size, so although we may want to include everything we lay our eyes on, the physical space may not allow or be conducive to that.

In the case of a bedroom, it's vital that you create a usable, comfortable and relaxing vibe and if that means paring back the colour scheme slightly, opting for smaller furniture or embracing clever storage ideas, so be it. We have some great ideas for getting the lost out of a small bedroom, so take a look and see what you might like to try in your home.