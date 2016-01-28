Ingenious ideas for decorating a small bedroom

Every room is a world within four walls. A cubic universe that has its own physical laws, disordered order and a unique beauty. The problem with this is that we sometimes forget that not all rooms are colossal in size, so although we may want to include everything we lay our eyes on, the physical space may not allow or be conducive to that.
In the case of a bedroom, it's vital that you create a usable, comfortable and relaxing vibe and if that means paring back the colour scheme slightly, opting for smaller furniture or embracing clever storage ideas, so be it. We have some great ideas for getting the lost out of a small bedroom, so take a look and see what you might like to try in your home.
Because of their organic nature, natural materials are the perfect choice for a small bedroom. By working together, rather than competing, a host of natural materials will simply create a lovely theme that is harmonious and in no way makes the room feel too small or boxed in.
We love this space, from Antonio Martins Interior Design, as it is the perfect demonstration of what we mean. With a chunky wooden bed, fluffy cushions and natural wood shelves all complementing each other, this is a space that feels cosy and well thought out, rather than just small.
This will be a tough tip to follow for some of you, especially if you like to indulge a little, but when it comes to making the most of a small bedroom, sometimes restraint is the best course of action. Yes, you may have found a treasure trove of fantastic ornaments that you can't imagine living without, but they will need surfaces and shelves to sit on too!
When space is at a premium, we think having a little restraint is a great idea. Keep the rooms you can nice and simple, then go wild in your bigger areas.
While a neutral colour scheme will do wonders for making a small bedroom feel much larger than it is, it can also feel a little underwhelming and plain. If you are a colourful person, with vibrant hues throughout your home, we don't think you need to exclude your bedroom at all, but choose to include them in the form of textiles!
Curtains, bed linen and even cushions will all benefit from a snazzy pop of colour and with a neutral wall in place, it won't feel too much or shrink an already bijou room any more.
When you have a small bedroom and not a lot of space to flex your creative muscles, we think it's A OK to start getting a little funky with the walls, especially if you want to add art to them!
Just take a look at this example. This is by no means a large bedroom and every inch of floorspace is accounted for, so the walls have become the focus for fun inclusions, such as this colourful discs. Though the room would still be a stunning and eclectic space without them, they really add a little something extra, don't you think?
If wall additions appeal to you, but you prefer your art a little more wordy and thoughtful, not to mention non-permanent, removable wall decals could be exactly what you are looking for! Available in every style, pattern and configuration, thanks to the service having become customisable in recent years, wall decals simply stick to your painted wall and peel off, leaving no trace, when you are bored of them.
We think this multi-lingual love installation is gorgeous and a perfect fit for a small bedroom. Taking up no room at all, this lovely feature actually detracts from the small scale of the space.
You've got a small bedroom, so what? It doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a wealth of storage and fantastic design! All it means is that you need to be a little more clever with what you include in it and with a host of ideas to take inspiration from, we know it won't be a difficult task!
We think this bedroom, complete with ceiling storage solutions, is utterly fantastic. It makes great use of a spot that is frequently left unadulterated, doubles the storage capabilities of the room and actually looks great too. It's a solution that works without compromise!
While fun pops of colour, wall accents and amazing storage are all great things to include in a small bedroom, we think that choosing white as the main wall colour will help to make the space feel as large as possible, while you try out some other ideas.
The brightest and most reflective neutral colour there is, white will always help to bounce light around a room and make it feel far larger than it actually is, so however you choose to accessorise it is up to you, but trust us when we say that white is a small bedroom's best friend!
For a little extra bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bedroom Colour Ideas. We know you don't need convincing to choose white for a small bedroom, but just in case you need some reassurance, this is the article for you!