Sofa selection perfection

It's one of the elements that we all agonise over and struggle with, but choosing the perfect sofa needn't be such a mammoth task. Really, when you get down to it, it's all about a compromise between style and comfort, so as long as you know what style you want and how comfortable it needs to be, you will be able to find something you love.

By no means a small purchase, a new sofa will usually stay in your home for a number of years, meaning that you need to be sure you have chosen well. Take a look at our top tips for making sure you have found the perfect sofa for you and your needs, as you might be surprised what we think you need to consider!