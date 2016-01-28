This Cornish Beach House is a Breath of Fresh Air

There are some projects that we see that may not have the best situation, but are finished to such high standards that you can overlook location and then there are those that simply have it all. This is one such fortunate home, which boasts one of the finest views we have ever seen, as well as a design that has us woefully jealous!

The design team responsible for the build describe it thusly, ’Situated on the cliff at Carbis Bay close to St. Ives, our completed residential project was to secure planning permission for a new dwelling on land adjacent to their existing cliff top property. A contemporary, high quality design was developed with a continuous flow of space between the open living spaces with uninterrupted 180 degree views out towards the bay by full height glazing leading to the balconies creating a sense of standing on the cliff edge. Design features including irregular room shapes with angled walls and crisp white external rendering along with a natural sedum roof ensure the building blended into the hillside above.’

Does it symbiotically blend in with its surroundings? Without a shadow of a doubt, but there is no ignoring that the house is there. A truly breathtaking home that has been finished with a stunning grey and cream palette, we think you'll love this project as much as we do.