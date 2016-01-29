Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Divine doors that divide and conquer

press profile homify press profile homify
The Bothy, Architects Scotland Ltd Architects Scotland Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loading admin actions …

Call us eternal optimists, but we never like to think of a glass being half empty and as such, we don't think of doors as negative additions to your home! We prefer to look on them as exciting portals to new spaces and embrace the practicality that they offer. While open plan living might be fun, there are plenty of times when a little privacy can be appreciated, after all!

Far from being monolithic, solid installations that seem to say 'do not enter', doors have evolved to be beautiful additions that can make light work of dividing usable space. Come with us as we take a look at some of our favourite doors and see if you could stand to update your own. You never know, it could change the whole feel of your home!

Wooden bi-fold

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether it's the rustic styling, the leaded glass or the fact that they open out into the garden, there is one thing that is undeniable; these doors are gorgeous! The perfect addition to this laid back and eclectic space, they open up to invite the outside in and make quick work of making the room itself feel far larger. 

We think that JR Architects have created an amazing space here, that is centred around a feeling of warmth and cosiness and the result is a room that we want to spend time in! When the weather permits, the doors can be folded back to open up the divide between inside and outside.

Sliding

RESIDENCIA JARDINES DEL BOSQUE, TAQ arquitectura TAQ arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
TAQ arquitectura

TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura

Sliding doors just always have a really elegant feel, don't you agree? Whether they are used on your wardrobe or as a divide in your home, the smooth motion just speaks of high-end finishing and attention to detail and we love it! 

This triple sliding door is nothing short of beautiful, having been finished in a dark wood and with a modernist vibe and we can't help but think that something like this would look incredible as the entrance to a home office! It would certainly make you feel like a super stylish Bond villain and who doesn't love that?

Wall-housed

LESS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL Modern windows & doors
MOVI ITALIA SRL

MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL

A slightly different take on sliding doors, we think these ultra contemporary versions really hit the style mark on the head! The ideal addition to a very modern project, we think these are as stylish as they are functional, if not more! 

We think these are so futuristic that they are reminiscent of the sliding bridge doors in Star Trek, so we can't guarantee that we wouldn't want to make some silly noises as we walked through here, but hopefully our professional appreciation of the stylishness will overcome our need to geek out!

French

French Chateaux, Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style windows & doors
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

For a hallway with a difference and a dramatic appeal that can't be overlooked, we think these fabulously ornate cast iron french doors are hard to beat! The best part of all is that you could easily commission a totally unique and bespoke set that nobody else will ever have!

A fantastic way to inject a lot of light into a space that is frequently rather dark, due to a thick front door being in place, we love the use of privacy glass and fancy metalwork to really make a statement from the outside, in. Let's be honest though, this whole hallways is something pretty special, isn't it?

Stable

Entrance Porch / Green Oak Architects Scotland Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Architects Scotland Ltd

Entrance Porch / Green Oak

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

Stable doors are such a classic that we always warm to houses that have them in place! We think it's because there is something so intrinsically heart-warming about any home actively welcoming people in by having the top half open.

Common in rural and rustic homes, stable doors are now being given a modern twist by being painted in lovely colours, rather than being left as bare wood and we think it is charming! Just look at how pretty this duck egg blue hue is and how amiable it makes the house!

Fully glazed

Geschwister Scholl Allee, Carlos Zwick Architekten Carlos Zwick Architekten Modern dining room
Carlos Zwick Architekten

Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten

For houses with a view, there is nothing better than doors that are top to bottom glazed. Essentially, you get all the benefits of extra windows, but with the added functionality that they can actually be opened up to let the outside in and residents out!

While still offering a barrier against the elements, we just love glazed doors that seek to blur the lines between interior and exterior spaces and think that this example is all you need to convince you that they are for you!

For more inspiration when it comes to choosing doors, take a look at this Ideabook: Welcome! 9 Sensational Entry Doors

Finding the exact kitchen sink you need
Are you keen to update some of your doors? Tell us which of these examples you like best!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks