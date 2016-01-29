Divine doors that divide and conquer

Call us eternal optimists, but we never like to think of a glass being half empty and as such, we don't think of doors as negative additions to your home! We prefer to look on them as exciting portals to new spaces and embrace the practicality that they offer. While open plan living might be fun, there are plenty of times when a little privacy can be appreciated, after all!
Far from being monolithic, solid installations that seem to say 'do not enter', doors have evolved to be beautiful additions that can make light work of dividing usable space. Come with us as we take a look at some of our favourite doors and see if you could stand to update your own. You never know, it could change the whole feel of your home!
Whether it's the rustic styling, the leaded glass or the fact that they open out into the garden, there is one thing that is undeniable; these doors are gorgeous! The perfect addition to this laid back and eclectic space, they open up to invite the outside in and make quick work of making the room itself feel far larger.
We think that JR Architects have created an amazing space here, that is centred around a feeling of warmth and cosiness and the result is a room that we want to spend time in! When the weather permits, the doors can be folded back to open up the divide between inside and outside.
Sliding doors just always have a really elegant feel, don't you agree? Whether they are used on your wardrobe or as a divide in your home, the smooth motion just speaks of high-end finishing and attention to detail and we love it!
This triple sliding door is nothing short of beautiful, having been finished in a dark wood and with a modernist vibe and we can't help but think that something like this would look incredible as the entrance to a home office! It would certainly make you feel like a super stylish Bond villain and who doesn't love that?
A slightly different take on sliding doors, we think these ultra contemporary versions really hit the style mark on the head! The ideal addition to a very modern project, we think these are as stylish as they are functional, if not more!
We think these are so futuristic that they are reminiscent of the sliding bridge doors in Star Trek, so we can't guarantee that we wouldn't want to make some silly noises as we walked through here, but hopefully our professional appreciation of the stylishness will overcome our need to geek out!
For a hallway with a difference and a dramatic appeal that can't be overlooked, we think these fabulously ornate cast iron french doors are hard to beat! The best part of all is that you could easily commission a totally unique and bespoke set that nobody else will ever have!
A fantastic way to inject a lot of light into a space that is frequently rather dark, due to a thick front door being in place, we love the use of privacy glass and fancy metalwork to really make a statement from the outside, in. Let's be honest though, this whole hallways is something pretty special, isn't it?
Stable doors are such a classic that we always warm to houses that have them in place! We think it's because there is something so intrinsically heart-warming about any home actively welcoming people in by having the top half open.
Common in rural and rustic homes, stable doors are now being given a modern twist by being painted in lovely colours, rather than being left as bare wood and we think it is charming! Just look at how pretty this duck egg blue hue is and how amiable it makes the house!
For houses with a view, there is nothing better than doors that are top to bottom glazed. Essentially, you get all the benefits of extra windows, but with the added functionality that they can actually be opened up to let the outside in and residents out!
While still offering a barrier against the elements, we just love glazed doors that seek to blur the lines between interior and exterior spaces and think that this example is all you need to convince you that they are for you!
