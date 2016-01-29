Divine doors that divide and conquer

Call us eternal optimists, but we never like to think of a glass being half empty and as such, we don't think of doors as negative additions to your home! We prefer to look on them as exciting portals to new spaces and embrace the practicality that they offer. While open plan living might be fun, there are plenty of times when a little privacy can be appreciated, after all!

Far from being monolithic, solid installations that seem to say 'do not enter', doors have evolved to be beautiful additions that can make light work of dividing usable space. Come with us as we take a look at some of our favourite doors and see if you could stand to update your own. You never know, it could change the whole feel of your home!