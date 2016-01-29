Bar-Raising British Home decoration ideas

A modern addition that has been finished in a location-sympathetic style, we think this family home in Putney is the ultimate compromise between modern convenience and traditional aesthetics. The combination is not only visible on the outside though, as the interior has been completed in a surprisingly classic and even traditional way, with stylish elements of modernity thrown in for good measure.

The result is a spacious house that looks to take advantage of modern open plan living, while also indulging a need for luxury through the use of opulent fabrics and finishes. Let's take a closer look so that you can make your own assessment of this multi-faceted home!