Bar-Raising British Home decoration ideas

A modern addition that has been finished in a location-sympathetic style, we think this family home in Putney is the ultimate compromise between modern convenience and traditional aesthetics. The combination is not only visible on the outside though, as the interior has been completed in a surprisingly classic and even traditional way, with stylish elements of modernity thrown in for good measure.
The result is a spacious house that looks to take advantage of modern open plan living, while also indulging a need for luxury through the use of opulent fabrics and finishes. Let's take a closer look so that you can make your own assessment of this multi-faceted home!
From a short distance away, you could easily be forgiven for thinking that this lovely home in London was a traditional terrace, but the newness of the materials and cleanliness soon give it away as a modern incarnation of a traditional style.
Architects from Concept Eight have worked hard to create something that really blends in with the surrounding area and adds aesthetic value to the neighbourhood, rather than detracting from it, and we don't think there can be any doubt that it does exactly that. What an impressive and beautiful frontage!
You'd be forgiven for assuming that a newly built home would look to really up the contemporary interior game, but in this case it's surprising just how traditional it is! From the classic sofas through to a light and neutral colour scheme and a traditional fireplace, this is one living room that is not trying to be something it isn't. The overall effect is gorgeous.
A quietly welcoming and relaxing space, we really like the back to basics vibe that this room embraces. No nonsense, no themes, just beautiful and classic design choices. Lovely!
Despite this house being more than able to welcome a traditional Shaker style kitchen, thanks to the rest of the traditional elements at play, we think it's just a little bit more fun and interesting that a sleek modern installation has been chosen instead.
Still nicely pared back and in no way ostentatious, this lovely corner kitchen introduces brushed metal to the materials portfolio of the home design. It does it in such a gentle and natural way that it doesn't feel jarring. Though not a small area, we like that function is clearly the focus, with a breakfast bar taking centre stage.
As we pan back from the kitchen, we can see that it is part of a wider open plan area and suddenly, the pristine traditionalism of the other living room comes into focus. That must be a room reserved for entertaining, as this is most certainly the hub of the home.
With a lovely dining area, the kitchen that we've already looked at, and a charming sofa zone all working together to create a harmonious family space, this home takes all the best parts of modern design and makes them fit seamlessly into a traditionally proportioned and finished home. However, what's really impressive is how easy it appears to be!
As if it's not enough that the dining area has the advantage of being able to look out into the garden, there's also a lantern skylight perfectly positioned above the table, making for lovely starlight dinner parties or romantic meals.
It's really lovely to see that each separate zone has maintained an individual functionality, while still contributing to a wider aesthetic. The open plan room is wonderfully light and cosy, offering just the right amount of style and comfort.
With a frontage like the one seen here, a modern kitchen, open plan living and a classic lounge, it can hardly come as a surprise that the master bedroom is a testament to embracing luxury, can it?
From the uncluttered space through to the quilted headboard and super luxe fabrics, this room is so understated and over the top all at once that it balances out to be a beautiful space that we can imagine being exceptionally conducive to a good night's sleep.
A fabulous and unusual home, we think the combination of modern and traditional elements has been orchestrated perfectly and hope it's given you some god ideas for your home!
To tour another British home with a stunning interior, take a look at this Ideabook: The Quintessential British Seaside Home.