Crucial features of a luxury bathroom

There are certain facilities every room needs—what, for example, makes a bathroom, a bathroom? Once a space is fitted with a toilet, wash basin and some combination of a bath and/or shower, it’s generally considered to be the bathroom and possibly the most essential room in every home!
What, however, elevates a functional bathroom into something more special and more luxurious, are the fixtures, fittings and attention to design detail. Replacing a standard bathtub with a free-standing alternative or installing underfloor heating are touches that give a bathroom a heightened sense of luxury and exclusivity.
Today on homify we’re presenting you with some inspirational ideas that would enhance your bathroom from practical to opulent. You spend so much time in there, so why not make it the best it can be? Make it beautiful!
If you really want a touch of luxury in your bathroom then a tiled wall is an ideal place to start. There’s a reason almost every exclusive restaurant, hotel and bar utilises mosaic tiles and stone slabs; they look fantastic! In this beautiful example you can see Black Lip Mother of Pearl Mosaic tiles from ShellShock Designs. Not only does this opulent product look great it’s also responsibly farmed.
ShellShock source the ﬁnest quality seashells from around the globe and farm their own freshwater mother of pearl on the banks of the China’s Poyang Lake, which is constantly replenished to ensure the sustainable development of the shellﬁsh. So, not only does this product look spectacular but it’s also good news for the environment! You can't get much better than that!
While any shower will be a welcome addition to a functional bathroom, for a truly luxurious one, you need to think a little more outside the box. We think that a walk-in shower, that doesn't require a door at all, is a fantastic inclusion in any high-end bathroom space.
Isn't this example absolutely lovely? The pretty grey subway tiles are perfectly at home with the simple yet dramatic shower head and as a whole, this spot looks to be something that wouldn't be out of place in any luxury home or even hotel.
Now, we have long been huge fans of freestanding bathtubs, but the modern incarnations are absolutely blowing our minds! As far reserved from the claw feet versions as it is possible to be, we are now seeing one-piece cast baths that are as contemporary as they are eye-catching!
This tub is exactly what we love about the modern varieties as it is so simple it borders on basic, but that fabulous shape and design quickly elevate it to new levels of luxury. In fact, we think this bathroom as a whole is nothing short of inspirational. What styling!
Not everyone is body confident, but we have to accept the facts; a certain amount of the things you do in the bathroom are done without clothes on, so why not take the time to get your lighting really on point? We think there is a real call for beautiful bathroom lighting, but if you can choose something that will be a little flattering too, so much the better!
We love the slightly subdued but extensive lighting in place here and could imagine that there would be no embarrassment when it comes time to drop the towel!
Hand carved basins are nothing short of delightful and in one motion, elevate a bathroom from lovely to luxurious! Just look at how gorgeous these individual sinks are! The fabulous thing about any item that is hand finished is that no two will ever be identical and it's this level of exclusivity that really heightens the class and distinction of a room.
Anyone can go into a bathroom superstore and purchase a plain pedestal sink, but for something far more unique, we think bespoke basins are the way to go! You can even buy some that have been carved from crystal formations!
While some people might think that natural materials are relatively basic, or plain, we think they have a timeless elegance that naturally makes them feel at home in superior interior design schemes. Now, we know this example is a little out there and that not everybody will fall in love with it like we have, but you can't deny that the rock bed underneath the bathtub is dramatic!
As bathrooms go, we think this is one that won't be forgotten in a hurry and we really like the thought of enjoying a long, hot soak in the tub, followed by an exfoliating walk to the towel rail. Different can be such a selling point and we think there is little doubt that this is one elegant and eccentric space!
Choosing the right flooring is a crucial part of any bathroom decorating process, but when it comes to creating a luxurious and opulent space, we really don't think you can go wrong with some amazing hardwood! When laid and treated properly, there is no issue with installing a wooden bathroom floor and we don't think anything really competes with it.
The only other flooring option that we think is really high-end is quarried slate, as that adds a rich and dark depth to any room and has naturally waterproof qualities.
If you're busy creating a stunning bathroom, filled with exclusive elements and gorgeous detailing, the last thing you want is a standard radiator in there, as that would really ruin the look of the space! Instead, why not consider a fantastic heated towel rail that acts as a radiator as well? That way, you have combined functionality with amazing style.
We really like this antique-style addition, though we know it won't be the right choice for every bathroom. Luckily, there is a huge selection available to choose from, with contemporary versions freely available too.
If you're creating a dream bathroom, we are willing to bet that you not only have some amazing toiletries to store in there, but some fabulous fluffy towels too. So often a room that doesn't get enough storage, we think your bathroom deserves some fabulous furniture, so be sure to source stunning pieces that will complement the rest of the room. We think this pared back and natural space has made wonderful use of bare bones shelving and that as a whole this is one covetable bathroom!
