Crucial features of a luxury bathroom

There are certain facilities every room needs—what, for example, makes a bathroom, a bathroom? Once a space is fitted with a toilet, wash basin and some combination of a bath and/or shower, it’s generally considered to be the bathroom and possibly the most essential room in every home!

What, however, elevates a functional bathroom into something more special and more luxurious, are the fixtures, fittings and attention to design detail. Replacing a standard bathtub with a free-standing alternative or installing underfloor heating are touches that give a bathroom a heightened sense of luxury and exclusivity.

Today on homify we’re presenting you with some inspirational ideas that would enhance your bathroom from practical to opulent. You spend so much time in there, so why not make it the best it can be? Make it beautiful!