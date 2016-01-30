Perfecting your patio!

Don't think that your outside spaces need less consideration or effort than your interior ones, as that really isn't the case. In fact, with a little time and thought, your outdoor area and in particular, your garden patio, can effectively become an extra room to be used and admired all year round.

Creating the perfect patio involves so much more than a little bit of decking here and there, so we've compiled some top tips to help you really make your mark on the outdoors. Don't worry that we are going to expect you to be master gardeners though, as our tips are designed for everyone from green-fingered novices through to seasoned garden design experts!

Let's get outside!