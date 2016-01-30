Is it just us or is this year flying by at a rate of knots? It must be, as we are bringing you another great Top 10, so that means we have hit Saturday once more!
This week, we have decided to take a look at the Top 10 Townhouses throughout the UK and as we compiled our list, we were taken aback by the variety of styles and shapes. From Traditional to modernist and everything in between, we think the evolution of the townhouse is fascinating and certainly worthy of of a Top 10 list!
Come with us on a whirlwind tour of the UK and see if your favourite townhouse has made the cut. If it hasn't, leave us a comment so we can take a look!
Simply put, this project was a,
A full remodelling of a basement townhouse property in Edinburgh’s new town, designed by Rachel Mayhew Architect.
Though this might not give much away, what we discovered when we delved inside was an apartment that not only did justice to the stunning exterior, but brought a sense of modernity that was gentle and graceful.
Modern open plan living was the perfect complement to this traditional building and the lovely garden was a focus, as all doors and windows look out into it. It was a genuinely wonderful surprise to see that the elegance of the house was not overshadowed by a stark interior.
Gregory Philips Architects took on the task of renovating and extending this fabulous London townhouse and the finished product is absolutely lovely! From the front, this house looks like a lovingly cared for traditional home, but swing around to the rear and the new addition makes itself heard!
Adding a huge amount of space as well as style, the extra section has allowed for a totally bespoke kitchen to be put in place and throughout the property, perfect finishes have been included to elevate the home as a whole. Lovely!
Now this is something we fell in love with totally and completely when we wrote an article about it. One of three homes, the design team responsible for this fabulous home said,
Squire and Partners completed a development of three contemporary townhouses in Clapham, London SW4. The latest in a series of individual family homes — the last one being the award winning Mayfair House — this project is unusual as it is both designed and developed by the practice. The trio of townhouses replace a redundant office building from the 1980’s which was out of keeping with the primarily residential area. Early design concepts sought to engage the development with the established run of detached grand Victorian villas, and create a contemporary response to the context.
The shapes, finishes and detail work of this property are just gorgeous and mesmerising and we were absolutely sure that this deserved a spot in the Top 10 Townhouses list.
Chester Street House is an early 19th Century, Grade II Listed townhouse that suffered from 50 years of drastic and damaging alterations, particularly to its lower level floors. We were given the challenge of restoring and adapting the property into a modern, light and flowing house. Our research found that the lower levels had lost all their historic features during a 1960s modernisation; we undertook an ambitious scheme involving temporarily propping the entire rear elevation and building a redesigned extension.
With this note from the design team firmly in your mind, it becomes even more impressive that this house has remained so traditional from the front. The epitome of a London townhouse, complete with iron railings and black front door, we love it when the heritage of a property is kept, by adding modern features out of sight.
We couldn't compile a Top 10 Townhouses list without making room for this fantastic number! Though much of the house is not actually in this picture, what we can see is how dramatic and beautiful the modern open plan extension is, at the rear.
A relatively commonplace addition to townhouses these days, a rear addition helps to maintain the pretty frontage, while adding much needed space and living quarters by building out into the back garden. We don't think we'll ever get bored of seeing such fantastic extensions, especially when they change the whole interior!
Found in the exclusive Borough of Belgravia, this wonderful townhouse has been split into luxury apartments and in line with the heritage of the building, renovation and development works have to be carefully vetted.
This duplex apartment is on the top two floors of an historically converted Georgian town house in Belgravia, London. The existing apartment had a small footprint, which comprised of small rooms with low ceilings, so required full remodelling and refurbishment. Being a Grade II Listed building within the Grosvenor Estate, these works had to comply with stringent regulations.
The fabulous thing here is that you'd never know that the house itself had been split internally, as the façade has been left totally intact and glorious!
Speaking of listed properties, here comes another one! From the outside, this breathtaking family townhouse is really ticking all the boxes, with period features a plenty. A sensitive restoration project, this house went on to accept an extension, out of sight at the rear,
This project is a modern extension to the rear of a Grade 2 Listed early Victorian townhouse including a full internal and external refurbishment. The building is located in a Conservation Area.
Having maintained the look and characteristics of the house, energy efficient materials were put to good use to create a larger and more usable interior. Fantastic!
The very essence of minimalism, this home was a surefire inclusion in our Top 10 Townhouses list. Just look at the extensive extension work and how perfectly it has been blended in with the existing structure!
While the original house was beautiful, in an austere way, this extra open plan level, complete with a glass office block, has really tipped this house into the realms of wonderfully odd! Though on paper this property shouldn't work, in person, it is a beautiful and well thought out project hat has us constantly looking again to see if we missed anything!
And now for something… new! You may have thought that townhouses were purely a traditional or old fashioned style of house, but thanks to architects and construction teams with an eye for all things stylish, Cambridge has happily accepted a number of newly created properties, such as this one!
A fabulous four-storey build, this house was so well designed that it was bought by an architect that was looking to downsize. With the help of an interior designer, the inside was opened up to create the open plan living spaces needed and et voila! A wonderful, modern townhouse!
To finish our Top 10 Townhouses list, how about something with a royal connection?
Corebuild are delighted to present this fantastic end of terrace, early Victorian townhouse, in a fantastic location, opposite Buckingham Palace. Works compromised of the complete internal demolition, including all floors and rebuild.
From small acorns grow mighty oak trees and though this lovely house had to be totally gutted out, it was lovingly and sensitively restored to former glory. We love the sandstone brick and white cladding combination that is so traditional in London townhouses and just look at all that period guttering! Gorgeous.
