You can hang your pictures like a gallery

If you took one look at the title of this article and thought to yourself 'you just bang some nails into the wall, don't you?', then this is most definitely the Ideabook for you!

We aren't talking about how to hammer a picture hook into your fresh plaster here, instead, we are thinking about the ways you can you can use wall art to create a new and welcoming vibe in your home and how you can group framed pieces together for a stunning visual effect. You see? It's really not about the nails!

Let's take a look at some terrific hanging patterns and see which ones you might be most tempted to try in your home!